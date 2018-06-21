Time for a Pepp talk with kids' TV favourite

Have your say

She’s a mega star of pre-school TV - and she’s coming to Blackpool this weekend... Snort!

Peppa Pig is back at the Grand Theatre on Saturday and Sunday, in her ninth live theatre tour.

In Peppa Pig’s Adventure, she’s preparing for a camping trip into the woods with brother George and her school friends.

And this fifth new stage production features ‘loads of songs and heaps of fun’.

A spokesman said: “Join Peppa as she gets ready to go on an exciting camping trip to the woods with George and her school friends, including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe.

“With lunch-boxes packed and Daddy Pig driving the bus, Peppa and her friends are excited about their outdoor adventure, full of games, laughter and live music.

“The happy campers soon settle down to sleep and listen to the gentle pitter patter of rain.

“Safe and warm inside their tents the excited group can look forward to morning time, when there will be lots of muddy puddles to play in.”

Produced by leading children’s theatre team Fiery Light, in partnership with licensor Entertainment One (eOne), Richard Lewis once again takes the helm for this new live stage adaptation of eOne’s popular animated TV series which he directs and has adapted for the theatre.

Peppa Pig’s Adventure promises to be the perfect theatre show for all pre-schoolers.