Tickets available this week for Preston’s Rockprest music festival

Are you ready to rock? Some of the biggest tribute acts in Europe are set to play over two days of crowd-surfing, chorus-chanting, festival fun in Preston.

Rockprest returns to Moor Park on Saturday June 30 and July 1. And tickets go on pre-sale tomorrow and on full sale on Friday.

But here is the best bit – all you pay is the booking fee.

The tickets themselves are absolutely free.

The festival provides music, fun and attractions for al the family and is an eagerly-awaited fixture on the Preston calendar.

Organisers say: “Moor Park Preston is the perfect setting for an amazing two day festival.

“Our ethos has always been to give away the tickets for free and for you to come and experience two days of the best tribute bands on the planet.

“We spare no expense in creating the best possible free festival experience possible and deliver high production values in an extremely fun filled safe family environment.

“We attract like-minded festival revellers of all ages from all corners of the UK and beyond!”

The massive festival has a wealth of acts paying tribute to the likes of Slipknot, Kiss, Metallica, Iron Maiden, and Bon Jovi on Saturday.

On Sunday there will be shows paying homage to acts including The Doors, Muse, Daft Punk, and Led Zeppelin.

Dannielle and Martyn Ramsbotham said on Facebook: “This year is gonna be immense!”

For full details and how to get tickets, see Rockprest’s Facebook page.