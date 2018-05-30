Three Preston-based art hubs applauded in special directory of exciting artistic ventures

Three Preston-based art hubs are being celebrated in the North of England.

Art research project In Certain Places, The Birley artist studios and the Harris Museum and Gallery have all made it into a listings of organisations involved in exciting artistic ventures.

The Hannah Directory is a yearly print publication and website in the North which takes snapshots capturing some of the year’s best activities in the arts, music, business, new social organisations and scientific discoveries.

Now on its sixth annual edition, this year’s launch of the publication takes place on Friday, June 8 between 12 and 2pm in the Victoria Building at the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan).

The Birley artist studios will be marking the occasion at the same event by launching their latest initiative. The Birley Editions is a printing and publishing project focussing on limited edition prints, artist books, zines and multiples.

Organiser of the Hannah Directory Andrew Wilson said: “Preston is recognised nationally at the moment for its innovative civic culture.

“Its arts organisations have been critical to the development of that culture.

“For more than a decade they have been showing how partnerships between organisations, a public process of investigation and taking measured risks can be much more productive than just following the same route as everywhere else.

“Birley Editions will be a new contribution to that unique civic culture.”

Visitors to the launch will be able to view prints and publications by artists from the region and purchase original artworks at affordable prices.

They will also be able to get a free copy of the new Hannah Directory.