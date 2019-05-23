This outdoors movie magic is coming to Lancaster this summer....

Atmospheric cinema within a series of holiday sunset screenings can be experienced this summer.

The Dukes are bringing outdoor viewing to Lancaster’s Williamson Park, among other locations, all able to host large and appreciative audiences.

Screenings begin on July 17, with comedy favourite Monty Python’s Life of Brian, (15), as a reminder to always look on the bright side of life. They end with Steven Spielberg’s dino-mite classic Jurassic Park (PG) on Saturday, August 10.

The exciting programme is part of a new project funded by Film Hub North, aiming to bring cinema to unusual locations across Lancaster and Morecambe.

The Dukes’ programme manager, Johnathan Ilott, said: “We know how much our audiences love to join us in Williamson Park during the summer months, and how much they enjoy our cinema programme here at The Dukes, so this is the perfect way to do both.

“Our Sunset Screenings season has something for everyone to enjoy, whether horror or comedy, sing-a-long or cult classic, all ready to be enjoyed under the stars.

“Over the summer months we’ll also be fundraising for new technical equipment, ready for the park show to return in 2020, after this year’s break – so, please do dig deep to contribute to our collections.”

Audiences will also get the chance to sing their hearts out to special sing-along screenings of the smash-hit sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG) on July 27 and August 6, and go Radio Gaga for Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) on July 20, 26 and 31, and August 9.

The Oscar-winning climbing documentary Free Solo (12A) offers thrills on July 18 and 23, with classic British horror The Wicker Man (15) on July 30 and recent hit release Us (15) on July 19 and 25 and August 3 adding some chills.

There is a magical adventure with The Princess Bride (PG) on July 24 and August 2, plus another screening of Life of Brian on August 8.

Boots Riley’s surreal satire Sorry To Bother You (15) screens on August 1 and 7. For information or tickets visit www.dukes-lancaster.org/sunset-screenings or call 01524 598500.