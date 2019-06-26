This is when outdoor theatre returns to Astley Park in Chorley

Theatre in the Park is returning to Chorley for another year with performances of the much-loved Romeo and Juliet and Wuthering Heights in Astley Park’s Walled Garden this August.

Organised by Chorley Council, Heartbreak Productions will be bringing their latest adaptions to Astley Park with audiences promised a fantastic evening out filled with laughter, fun and a bit of drama.

Coun Peter Wilson, deputy leader of Chorley Council, said: “We are very excited to have Theatre in the Park back for another year.

“The performances always go down well, whatever the weather and we’re sure that Romeo and Juliet and Wuthering Heights will be just as popular.

“The Walled Garden is a lovely setting and provides a great atmosphere for everyone attending.

“Tickets are now on sale for this popular event, so I would encourage all to get their tickets, before they’ve all gone.”

People are encouraged to pack their picnics and chairs and come down to Astley for one, or both, of the unique performances.

The first performance, Romeo and Juliet, takes place on Tuesday, August 13 and is a modern take on the play, showing how the love story would play out in the 21st century.

The adaptation is appropriate for families and has been made accessible for younger audiences.

On Thursday, August 22, Emily Bronte’s haunting tale, Wuthering Heights, will take over the Walled Garden with the adaption recommended for ages nine and over.

Both performances start at 5.30pm and run for approximately two hours including an interval.

Tickets are £14 for adults, £9 for children or a family ticket (two adults and two children) can be purchased for £40.

To find out more information about the performances or to buy tickets visit checkoutchorley.com