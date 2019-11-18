Yoga, flowers, bird watching and jazz - there's a relaxing time in store next week

Have your say

Here's five things you must do next week

Hardy Plant Society North West Group​

The Hardy Plant Society North West Group’s programme of meetings continues tonight with a Gardener’s Question Time.

The panel will consist of Michael Cookson from Newgate Nurseries, Plant Area Manager for Avant Garden Centre Diane Harrison, and Dr Chris Mortimer a retired lecturer in organic chemistry.

A warm welcome awaits all, entry is free to first timers. There will also be members plants for sale.

Join them at Samlesbury War Memorial Hall, Cuerdale Lane. Call 07748 915985 for further details.

Preston Society, Birdwatching & Natural History

The Preston Society, Birdwatching & Natural History meet every Monday at 7.30pm.

Tonight, James Bray of RSPB Bowland will give an illustrated talk entitled ‘Hope For Harriers?’

Join them at St. Mary’s Church, Penwortham, entry £3. Call 07713 975321.

Eagley Jazz Club

For the best trad and main-stream jazz bands in the north west head to Bromley Cross.

Tonight from 8pm sees Harmony Hounds take to the stage. Tickets on the door cost £6 for members and £8 for visitors. See www.jazznorthwest.co.uk.

The Moon

If you’re in need of some relaxation, how does yoga under the moon sound?

Join this amazing experience tonight from 6.30pm at Lancaster Priory where this incredible artwork continues to shine. £12.50. See www.lancasterpriory.org.

Albany Table Tennis

For anyone wanting to have a go, Albany Table Tennis meet every Monday and welcome new members.

Pick up a bat and join them 5.45-6.45pm at Albany Academy on Bolton Road, Chorley. Call 07814 565721 for more information.