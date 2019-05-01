Wray Scarecrow Festival: Take a tour round the weirdest and wackiest creations
The villagers of Wray are back this year to create some weird, wacky and wonderful scarecrow creations to surprise and delight visitors.
Each year visitors can wander around Wray village, discovering the host of scarecrows (all themed in annual topical themes) that have popped up in village gardens, and can be found peeking out of windows and perching on balconies. The festival is on until Monday May 6th. (All pictures by Dan Martino)