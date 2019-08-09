With extreme weather forecast, here is an update on this weekend's big events

Have your say

Here is a run down of start times, cancellations, and postponements for events planned this weekend.



This weekend is set to be a wet and windy one, so here are updates on some scheduled events:

Blackpool Air Show will go ahead on Sunday, though the Saturday show will not.

Plungington Gin Festival 2019

Returning for its 3rd year, the celebration of gin will take place at the Plungington Hotel in Fulwood, Preston.

Organisers Plau Gin and the Beer House said the event will go ahead as planned, starting today, and running through to Sunday.

Friday: 2pm - 12:30am

Saturday: 12pm - 12:30pm

Sunday: 12pm - 8pm

Avenham Park Classic Car Show

Preston Council said they will make a decision on whether to hold the classic car show on Saturday morning in the city centre.

The event, which would see Avenham and Miller Park play host to 200 classic cars and more than 20 classic motorcycles, is due to run from 10:30am to 4pm on Saturday.

Blackpool Air Show 2019

45mph wind speed forecasts are to blame for the cancellation of Saturday's event, Blackpool Air Show organisers say.

But they insisted that Sunday's performances would go ahead at 1pm at the Tower Festival Headland as scheduled.

A spokesman for VisitBlackpool, who run the annual event, said: “The safety of the pilots and the watching public is paramount".

Captive by Motionhouse

The show, which organisers said fuses dance, acrobatics, and aerial work inside a large car, is scheduled to take place on Preston Flag market, in the city centre on Saturday at 12pm.

Preston Council will decide whether to hold the event on Saturday morning.

MS Society Dog Show and Fun Day

Organisers said they were "gutted" to have to announce that they are postponing this event, due to be held on Saturday, but that they were "looking on the bright side".

They said the new date would be August 24, 12pm -4pm, at the Lord Nelson pub in Clayton-le-Woods.

The afternoon will include a barbecue, DJ, bouncy castle, fair ground rides and a dog show