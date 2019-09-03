WIN: The World's Strongest Man 2019 Tour Finals tickets

TV'S superstar strongmen will battle for the last time this year when they compete at The World's Strongest Man Tour Finals this Saturday and we have tickets to be won.

A dozen of the strongest men on the planet will face off with three golden tickets up for grabs for a place at the World's Strongest Man finals.

The blood-pumping qualifying action will see then face off live at Manchester Arena on Saturday, September 7.

And we have five pairs of tickets to be won.

BUY TICKETS: Guarantee your seats. Tickets are from £23 to VIP met and greets at £272 - see www.manchester-arena.com, www.ticketmaster.co.uk and giants-live.com.

Big names set to take part - line up subject to change - includes 6ft 5inch Polish giant and last year's Manchester event winner Mateusz Kieliszkowski, Russia's strongest man Mikhail Shivlyakov and North American champion Evan Singleton.

Scotland's strongest brothers, Tom and Luke Stoltman, will also be there.

So will strongman veteran Mark Felix - known affectionately by fans as The Miracle - who at 53-years-old continues to set strongman world records and compete alongside men more than half his age.

Also billed are Oleksii Novikov, Robert Oberst, Adam Bishop. Kevin Faires, Ben Brunning and Nick Best.

They will compete in five events to prove themselves worthy of a place at World's Strongest Man.

WIN TICKETS

We have FIVE pairs of tickets to be won to see he Manchester Arena action this Saturday in our free prize draw.

Simply submit your details using our secure online form - CLICK HERE.

Deadline is Thursday, September 5, 2019, at 12 noon.

Last year's Manchester event winner Mateusz Kieliszkowski is back to defend his title

