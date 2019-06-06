What’s On Listings 6-12 June

Have your say

Theatre

Blackburn

George’s Comedy Club: bringing the very best, hand-picked comedians to Lancashire in an intimate cabaret setting. From £12. First Fri of every month, 8pm. King Georges Hall, Northgate, Blackburn. Tel: 0844 847 1664

Chorley

Justin Moorhouse - Northern Joker: how will he adapt if he wants to survive? £14, unwaged (proof required) £5. 7.30pm. Chorley Little Theatre, Dole Lane, Chorley. Tel: 01257 264362. Opens Sat, Jun 8 until Sun, Jun 9

Music

Jazz

Preston Jazz and Improvisation Festival 2019: ten days of amazing music, with many events free to attend. For a full line-up of events and perfromances see www.prestonjazzfest.co.uk. Various Locations, Preston. Until Sat, Jun 8

BwD Big Band: a high energy ensemble that never fail to entertain. From £6, under 11s free. 7.30pm. Lancaster Brewery Brewhouse & Tap, Lancaster Leisure Park, Wyresdale Road, Lancaster LA1 3LA. Tel: 01524 848537. Fri, Jun 7 only

Rock

The AC/DC Experience: arguably Britain’s best AC/DC tribute band. £16. 8pm. The Platform, Old Station Building, Central Promenade, Morecambe LA4 4DB. Tel: 01524 582803. Fri, Jun 7 only

The Vaccines: showcasing songs from their critically acclaimed fourth album Combat Sports. £26.50. 7pm. King Georges Hall, Northgate, Blackburn. Tel: 0844 847 1664. Sun, Jun 9 only

Blues, Folk & Irish

Mail Train: hosted by Tim Jones. £5. 8pm. Gregson Lane Folk Club, Nets Bar, Gregson Lane, Hoghton PR5 0FD. Thu, Jun 6 only

Becky Mills: a uniquely personal and touching slant to the modern folk genre. £10 OTD. 8.30pm. Willows Folk Club, Wrea Green Institute, Station Road, Wrea Green PR4 2PH. Wed, Jun 12 only

Classical

BBC Philharmonic: Ravel leads us into a fairy-tale sound-world featuring the brilliant violinist Ye-Eun Choi. From £16, students £3. 7.30pm. King Georges Hall, Northgate, Blackburn. Tel: 0844 847 1664. Fri, Jun 7 only

On the Summer Breeze: Blackburn Music Society with a rousing rendition of traditional folk songs. Book via www.blackburnmusicsociety.org.uk. £8, under 19s free. 2.30pm. Wesley Hall Methodist Church, Fielden Street, Blackburn BB2 1LQ. Sun, Jun 9 only

Country & Western

Longridge Country & Western Club: live entertainment and line dancing every Wed evening. All welcome. Free entry. Wilfrids Club, Longridge

Pubs & Clubs

Thursday

Open Mic Night: pick up the mic at the friendliest and best Open Mic Night in town. All welcome. Free entry. 9pm, first Thu of month. The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 499425

Silver Foxes Bingo: 7.30pm. Leyland, Fox Lane Cricket. Tel: 01772 435326

LGBT: every Thu at Preston’s ‘official’ LGBT pub. Free entry.Happy hour 9-10.30pm, Cash Bingo 10.30pm-12.30am - ‘The more that play, the more we pay! The Oblivion, 12-14 Grimshaw Street, Preston, PR1 3DD

Friday

Northern Soul Night: every Friday. The Mill Tavern, Cann Bridge St, Higher Walton PR5 4DJ. Tel: 01772 437081

Disco: dance, funk, pop, soul & Motown with DJ Chris. From 9.30pm. The Stanley Arms, 24 Lancaster Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 252001

LGBT: DJ Brian every Fri and Karaoke with DJ Brian every Sat at Preston’s ‘official’ LGBT pub. Free Entry. Open til 1am. The Oblivion, 12-14 Grimshaw Street, Preston, PR1 3DD

Snooker and Pool: Two full sized snooker tables plus a league sized pool table. Licensed bar. Every night except Saturday, 7.30-11pm. Much Hoole Village Hall.

Saturday

The Stanley Arms: disco from 9.30pm. Northern Soul with resident DJ Derek Sumner from 10.30pm. The Stanley Arms, 24 Lancaster Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 252001

Pablo’s Discobar: providing the soundtrack for a forgotten generation. Sumptuous decor, lavish voyeuristic booths and a grandiose dance floor. Every Sat. Fives Cocktail Club, 49-51 Guildhall Street, Preston City Centre. Tel: 01772 201500

Sunday

Karaoke: from 5pm. The Stanley Arms, 24 Lancaster Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 252001

Tuesday

Silver Foxes Bingo: Every Tuesday. Call for more details. 7.30pm. Fox Lane Cricket Club, Fox Lane, Leyland PR25 1HB. Tel: 01772 435326

Open Mic Night: hosted by Amy Lovae. Most instruments available for use. From 8.30pm. The Railway, Chorley

Wednesday

Big Fat Quiz Of Everything: trivia, sports, movies and current events. See www.stanleyarmspreston.co.uk. £1 or £2.50 inc. pasta. Every Wed, 7.30-10.30pm. The Stanley Arms, 24 Lancaster Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 252001

Dance

Thursday

Preston Swing: a group of friendly, fun people who like to Lindy Hop. All welcome. £5, NUS free. 7.30-9.15pm. Scholars, Foster Building UCLan, Corporation Street, Preston. Tel: 01995 605885

Monday

Ormskirk Folk Dance Club: newcomers welcome. £2. 8.15-10pm weekly during term time. Emmanuel Church Hall, Derby Street, Ormskirk L39 2DE. Tel: 01695 726696

Leyland Morris Men: dancers and musicians welcome to join us and preserve a local tradition. See www.leylandmorrismen.co.uk. 7.30pm. Guide Hut off Fox Lane, Leyland. Tel: 01772 337999

Tuesday

Folk Dance Group: a varied programme of old and new English country dances. Beginners welcome. 7.30-9.30pm, Sep to May. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01524 61483

Line Dancing with Sharon: beginners and improvers always welcome. £2.50. 8pm. Knowle Green Village Hall, Knowle Green. Tel: 01254 878447

Line Dancing with Donna: everyone welcome. Every Tue, 7.45-10.15pm. BAC/EE Sports Club, South Meadow Lane, Broadgate, Preston. Tel: 01772 720708

Wednesday

Wednesday Tea Dance: a lovely afternoon of sequence dancing. 2-4pm, every Wed.St Andrews Church Hall (opposite Booths), Longton. Tel: 01772 617010

Sales/Markets

Thursday

Garstang Country Market: home baking, plants, produce and a variety of hand-made crafts all produced in Lancashire! Tea, coffee and cake. Parking. Free entry. 10am-noon, every Thu. Sports and Social Club, Lancaster Road, Garstang PR3 1FB. Tel: 01995 603644

Friday

Preesall Sewing Group: sale of craft work, cushions, bags, quilts etc. All profits to go to Trinity Hospice. 9.30am-noon. Youth Community Centre, Preesall. Tel: 01253 790851

Saturday

Makers Market: creators, makers, designers, producers, bakers, musicians, and more. 10am-4pm. Flag Market, Cheapside, Preston PR1 2AP

Plant Sales: all you need for the garden this summer. 9.30am-3pm. Swiss Chalet, Avenham Park, South Meadow Lane, Preston PR1 8JT. Tel: 01772 906471

Sunday

Plant Sales: all you need for the garden this summer. 9.30am-3pm. Swiss Chalet, Avenham Park, South Meadow Lane, Preston PR1 8JT. Tel: 01772 906471

Clitheroe Flea Market and Car Boot Sale: indoor and outdoor stalls. Every Sun, 8am-3pm. Clitheroe Auction Mart, Clitheroe. Tel: 01253 782828

Special Events

Daily

Leighton Hall: historic house (seat of the Gillow furniture dynasty) still very much the family home it has been for centuries. With woods, mini maze and special events. See www.leightonhall.co.uk. 2-5pm, Tue-Fri until Sep. Leighton Hall, Carnforth LA5 9ST. Tel: 01524 734474

Browsholme Hall Open Days & Tours: informative guided tours of the hall, beautiful gardens and the Tithe Barn tea room. Admission free, tours from £9 at noon, 1pm, 2pm and 3pm. Every Wed, May 1 until Oct 9. Browsholme Hall, Clitheroe Road, Cow Ark, Clitheroe. Tel: 01254 827160

Saturday

The Great Chorley Bake Off 2019: with classes for all ages, hobby and professional bakers. See www.facebook.com/BrinscallBaker. Free entry. 9am-4pm. St Laurence’s Church Refectory, Union Street, Chorley PR7 1EB

Lost Words: an interactive family event through the woods and moors. £5 incl. hot drinks and cake, under 3s free if not participating. 2-4pm. Book via www. wildwooddays.co.uk. Wildwood Days, Lodge Bank, Brinscall PR6 8SP

Winckley Square Guided Walk: Preston’s most famous Suffragette, Edith Rigby. Booking required, call or see www.eventbrite.co.uk. Free, donations welcome. 10am. Meet at the centre of the gardens, Winckley Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 254395

Vintage Vehicles: classic motors on display from the British Commercial Vehicle Museum. Free. 10am-4pm. Flag Market, Cheapside, Preston PR1 2PP. Tel: 01772 903215

Meet the Author - Onjali Q. Rauf: author of ‘The Boy at the Back of the Class’. £2. 11am-noon and 1.30-2.30pm. Book via www.eventbrite.co.uk. Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Market Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 258248

Tour St. Walburge’s: the only Grade I listed church in Preston. Stained glass windows and a hammer beam roof. Every Sat, 11.30am-1.30pm. St. Walburge’s Church, Weston Street, Preston

Sunday

Myerscough College Open Day & Country Fair: over 200 attractions for all the family. Adults £11, 65+ £9, ages 6-15 £6, 5s and under free - save and book online at www.myerscough.ac.uk. 9.30am-5pm. Myerscough College & University Centre, Bilsborrow, Preston PR3 0RY. Tel: 01995 642222

Winckley Square Guided Walk: Extraordinary Women of Winckley Square. Booking required, call or see www.eventbrite.co.uk. Free, donations welcome. 11am. Meet at the centre of the gardens, Winckley Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 254395

Winckley Square Guided Walk: Former Residents - famous and infamous! Booking required, call or see www.eventbrite.co.uk. Free, donations welcome. 2pm. Meet at the centre of the gardens, Winckley Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 254395

Miniature Steam Locomotive: Leyland Society of Model Engineers’ passenger carrying railway. Runs 11am-4pm, every Sunday, weather permitting. Worden Park, Leyland. Tel: 01772 455580

Monday

InstaMeet at Preston Bus Station: Preston’s Instagram community is given the first chance to see a major new artwork celebrating the bus station’s 50th year. Register at www.eventbrite.co.uk. Free. 5.30-6.30pm. Preston Bus Station PR1 1YU

Wednesday

The Harris LGBTQ Working Group: exploring the museum and gallery and thinking about objects which allow us to explore issues of gender, sexuality and identity. 6.30pm, second Wed of month. Book via www.eventbrite.co.uk. Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Market Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 258248

Penny Farm World Horse Welfare: free admission and parking. Come and see what we do and enjoy the delights of our coffee shop. 11am-4pm, every Wednesday, weekend and Bank Holiday. Penny Farm World Horse Welfare, Preston New Road, Blackpool. Tel: 01253 766983

Exhibitions

Daily

Virtual Terrains: solo show by Emily Trowell. The human desire to imagine, inhabit, and explore alternative worlds. Noon-3pm, every Sat in Jun. The Birley, Town Hall Annexe, Preston PR1 2QE. Tel: 07518 420 909

Entertainment: a supplementary exhibition to permanent exhibition, ‘Chorley’s History & Heritage’. Free admission. Noon-3.30pm, closed Tue & Thu, until end of June 2019. Chorley Heritage Centre Group, Astley Hall Farmhouse, Upper Gallery, Astley Hall, Chorley PR7 1XA

Ribble 100,1919 - 2019: artefacts, photographs and voice recordings telling Ribble Motor Services Limited’s fascinating story. Free. Until Sun, Jul 7. Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Market Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 258248

Blood, Sweat and Celluloid: celebrating Army photography from 1850 until the present day. Free. 10am-3pm, Tue-Thu & Sat until Sat, Nov 2. Lancashire Infantry Museum, Fulwood Barracks, Fulwood PR2 8AA. Tel: 01772 260584

Preston Street Style: fashion from the Harris collection against the city to see who wore what where. Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Market Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 258248

Miscellaneous

Daily

Macmillan Drop In Centre: high quality information and support plus a benefits surgery once a fortnight. Opening times vary each week, call for more details. Royal Preston and Chorley & South Ribble Hospitals. Tel: 01772 523709

HG Park Fit Club: Mon-Fri eve/Sat am. Tue/Thu classes at Priory Academy School (£5). Medical questionnaire required. See Facebook ‘HG Park Fit Club’. £4 (first session free), u16s free with paying adult. Hurst Grange Park, Penwortham. Tel: 07958 651908

The Intact Centre: daily workshops and events including computer training, bingo, advice, yoga, aerobics, walking for health, a work club and arts and crafts. The Intact Centre, 49 Whitby Avenue, Ingol. Tel: 01772 760760

Friday

History and symbolism of the Holy Mass: every first Friday of the month. 5pm. St Walburge’s Church, Weston Street, Preston PR2 2QE

Old School Brewery Open Evening: a top-quality, locally brewed pint. Free. 6-11pm, second Friday of every month. Each open evening is different, some with live music. Old School Brewery, Warton, LA5 9PL

Friday Youth: films, sports, crafts and games for ages 10-16. £1.50. Term time, 7.30-9pm. Parish Hall, Garstang St Thomas’ Church, Church Street, Garstang PR3 1PA

Saturday

Spiritual Evening: a demonstration of Mediumship. Refreshments available. £3. 7.30pm every Sat. Bluebell Spiritual Church (behind the Bluebell pub), Church Street, Preston

Sunday

Sunday for Everyone: an informal, contemporary service for all. 10.30am, second Sun of month. Garstang St Thomas’ Church, Church Street, Garstang PR3 1PA

Sunday Club: a fun way to learn and grow with Jesus for ages 4-14. 10.25am. Garstang St Thomas’ Church, Church Street, Garstang PR3 1PA

Open Table Supper and Service: safe sacred space for LGBTQIA+ Christians and all who believe in an inclusive Church. 6pm. St Ambrose Vicarage, 85 Moss Lane, Leyland PR25 4XA. Tel: 01772 623426

Gospel meetings: all welcome. No charge. 4.30pm. Parklands High School, Southport Road, Chorley PR7 1LL. Tel: 07933 323775

Spiritual Services: healing 5-6pm, devine service with medium ship 6.30-7.30pm. Preston Ethical Spiritualist Church, 16 Newton Road, Preston PR2 1DY

Preston City Mission: We are an established, independent Christian Fellowship. A warm welcome awaits. 11am and 6.30pm. Free car park. Next to Premier Inn, Corporation Street, Preston. Tel: 077821 390061.

Monday

Whist & Dominos: £3 incl. tea and biscuits. 7.30pm. Knowle Green Village Hall, Clitheroe Road, Knowle Green. Tel: 01254 878447

Tuesday

Spiritual Services: demonstration of mediumship 7.30-8.30pm. Preston Ethical Spiritualist Church, 16 Newton Road, Preston PR2 1DY

Wednesday

Gospel meetings: all welcome. No charge. 7.30-8.30pm. Ormskirk School, Wigan Road. L39 2AT. Tel: 07933 323775

Hobbies

Daily

Lancashire Family History and Heraldry Society Research Centre: open Mon, Wed, Fri 10am-4pm, Sat (second & third of month) noon-4pm. Donations appreciated. LFHHS Chorley Family History Research Centre, Astley Hall Farmhouse, Astley Park, PR7 1XA. Tel: 01257 231600

Thursday

World of Wine: South Africa and USA with the Lancashire Wine School. £25. 7-9pm. Holiday Inn, Preston, PR1 3AU. Tel: 01253 301934

Stalmine Walk: a walk around the charming village of Stalmine, moderate walking with three stiles to climb. 2pm. Meet at the Seven Stars Pub, Hallgate Lane, Stalmine FY6 0LA. Tel: 01253 700066

Sewing Bee: £5 per session. Every Thu, 9.30-11.30am. Scout Hut, Eden Street, Leyland. Tel: 07946 748898

Sewing Club: get help with your project in our fully equipped studio. Every Thu 6.30-9pm. Incandescence Couture, 17 common Garden, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 37633

Cardmaking Class: every Thur morning. Craftyknits, 18 Gillibrand Street, Chorley. Tel: 01257 266900

Friday

Painting For Pleasure Classes: ever fancied having a go at painting? With Art tutor Terry O’Toole. Different theme every week. Every Tue & Fri, 10am-3pm. St George’s Church Hall, George’s Road (off Lune St), Preston PR1 2NP. Tel: 07969 177369

Nature Craft Workshops: felting, willow weaving, pottery, tie die and pewter jewellery. Six week course, every Fri 1.30-3pm from June 7. £180 or £35 per session. Book via www. wildwooddays.co.uk. Wildwood Days, Lodge Bank, Brinscall PR6 8SP

Woolcraft: individual and group projects, often raising money for charities. 2pm. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 606648

Saturday

Springfield Fell Walking Club: Shake off the boredom, see the scenery, walk and talk! Jun 8 - Borrowdale; Jun 22 - Dent. Three grades of walk. New walkers welcome. Coach £10. Bus pick ups Blackpool to Black Bull, Garstang Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 728718

Tuesday

The Standish Stitchers: drop in arts and crafts plus demos. Bring along your projects and ideas.Email standishstitchers@stlaurencechorley.co.uk. £1. 6.30-9pm. St Laurence’s Church, Chorley

Woolcraft: individual and group projects, often raising money for charities. Tuesdays, 7pm, except first of the month. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 606648

Painting For Pleasure Classes: ever fancied having a go at painting? With Art tutor Terry O’Toole. Different theme every week. Every Tue & Fri, 10am-3pm. St George’s Church Hall, George’s Road (off Lune St), Preston PR1 2NP. Tel: 07969 177369

Sewing Club: get help with your project in our fully equipped studio. Every Tue 5.30-8pm. Incandescence Couture, 17 common Garden, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 37633

Cardmaking Class: every Tue afternoon. Craftyknits, 18 Gillibrand Street, Chorley. Tel: 01257 266900

Wednesday

Sewing Club: get help with your project in our fully equipped studio. Every Wed 9.30am-noon. Incandescence Couture, 17 common Garden, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 37633

Clubs/classes

Thursday

Skylarks Community Choir: fun, interactive, therapeutic singing and music. All welcome. Call or email skylarksnetwork@gmail.com. £3.50. 10-11am and 11.30am-12.30pm. St Georges Church Hall, Halliwell Street, Chorley PR7 2TT. Tel: 07538 580296

Whittle Village Artists: friendly, mixed ability group working in all media. On 114 bus route. £3 per session incl. refreshments plus monthly tutor-led workshops, £2 each. 10am-noon. Whittle Village Hall, Union Street, off Chorley Old Road, Whittle-le-Woods PR6 7LN

Chorley Lions: a warm welcome given to everyone interested in finding out more. 8pm, first Thu of the month. The Insty, Euxton War Memorial Institute, 195 Wigan Road, Euxton, PR7 6NZ

Chorley Paintbox: friendly and supportive group. New members welcome, from beginners to experienced artists. 9-11.30am. Cunliffe Hall, George Street, Chorley. Tel: 07963 774680

Wheels For All Adaptable Bike Ride: for disabled and autistic people. 10am-2.30pm. Moor Park, Preston PR1 6AS. Tel: 07748 207549

Sweaty Mama: 10am. Cheeky Monkeys, Factory Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley PR6 7YA. Tel: 01257 234287

Ballet: 11.15am-noon. Cheeky Monkeys, Factory Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley PR6 7YA. Tel: 01257 234287

Thursday Fitness Club: Get yourself fit using aerobic based exercise. For men and women of all ages. Car parking available. Every Thu. 10.30am. £3. Landmark, St Mary’s Street South, off Ribbleton Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 750152

Yoga Class: With Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. Relaxed and friendly class, all welcome. Every Thur 10-11.30am. The Mill, St.Catherine’s Park. Tel: 07518469473

Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. See www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 7pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179

Farington Art Group: demonstrations, paintalongs, exhibitions and ‘working on your own art nights’ for any medium or level. See www.faringtonartgroup.co.uk. 7-9pm. St Pauls Church Hall, Off Croston Road, Farington. Tel: 01772 339799

Youth Theatre: love drama? Want to have a go?Ages 12-16. £6. 6.30-7.30pm. Ribcaged Studios, 44 York Street, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 429256

Ribcaged Drama Academy: work towards an arts qualification (LAMDA Arts Award). Ages 7-15. £10. 5.30-6.30pm. Ribcaged Studios, 44 York Street, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 429256

Red Rose A Cappella: a mixed chorus now welcoming female members for the first time in 42 years. See www.redroseacappella.co.uk. Every Thu. 7.30pm. 1 Edward Street, Bamber Bridge. Tel: 07906 768579

Friday

Painting For Pleasure Classes: ever fancied having a go at painting? With Art tutor Terry O’Toole. Different theme every week. Every Tue & Fri, 10am-3pm. St George’s Church Hall, George’s Road (off Lune St), Preston PR1 2NP. Tel: 07969 177369

Gamblers Anonymous: meets every Friday, 7.45-9.45pm. St Wilfrid’s Church in Chapel Street, Preston

Wheels for All Cycling: led ride from Avenham Park. 10.30am. From Frenchwood rec ground, Preston. Tel: 07748 207549

Yoga Class: with Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. Relaxed and friendly class, all welcome. Every Fri 10-11.30am. The Mill, St.Catherine’s Park. Tel: 07518 469473

Yoga Classes: with Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. Relaxed and friendly class, all welcome. 2-3.30pm. Over 60’s Club (you don’t need to be over 60), Towneley Road, Longridge. Tel: 07518 469473

Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. See www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 7pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179

Boogie Babies: baby and toddler music group. Music, sensory play, light up disco, puppets, toys and much more. 9.45-10.30am and 10.45-11.30am every Fri. £3.50 per session (no additional charge for siblings), no need to book. Gillies Mar-Jan Dance Studio, Adlington PR6 9LG

Garstang Natives Volleyball Club: with qualified coaches. No need to book. Free ‘come and try sessions’. Every Fri, under 18s/beginners 6.45-7.45pm, improvers/experienced 7.15-8.45pm. Garstang Community Academy Sports Hall. Tel: 07887 501153

Saturday

Embroiderers Guild - Parbold branch: for those who have an interest in embroidery and textile art. You do not have to be an expert. Email parboldITRep@embroiderersguild.co.uk. 2-4pm, second Sat of month. Parbold Village Hall, Parbold, WN8 7DN.Tel: 01772 461714

Create!: be creative, play drama games, have fun! Ages 6-11. £12. 9.30am-noon. Ribcaged Studios, 44 York Steet, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 429256

Sunday

Cafe Church: an hour of puppets, Bible story, crafts, games, songs, refreshments and more. Suitable for all ages, all welcome. No charge but collection taken. Free parking. 9.30am, 2nd Sun in the month. Chorley United Reformed Church, Hollinshead Street, Chorley. Tel: 01257 273222

Garstang Ukulele Group: every Sun, 2-4pm. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 606408

Monday

The Continental Book Club: suggestions are put forward and everyone can have a vote. Free. 7.30pm, second Mon of every month. The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 499425

Wheels For All Adaptable Bike Ride: for disabled and autistic people. 10am-2.30pm. Moor Park, Preston PR1 6AS. Tel: 07748 207549

Rock n Learn: 10.30-11.15am and 11.30am-12.15pm. Cheeky Monkeys, Factory Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley PR6 7YA. Tel: 01257 234287

Nimble Fingers Craft Club: enjoy, share and enrich your crafting skills. Every Mon, 7-9pm. Prospect House, 45 Sandy Lane, Leyland PR25 2EE. Tel: 07512 183929

Chorley Photographic Society: competitions, lectures and tuition from a world class society. Beginners and experts welcome. See www.chorleyps.org. Every Mon, 7pm. St Marys Club, West Street, Chorley PR7 2BY

Yoga Class: with Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. All welcome. Every Mon 7-8.30pm. Xavarian Mission Spirituality Centre, 169 Sharoe Green Lane, Fulwood. Tel: 07518 469473

Yoga Class: with Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. Relaxed and friendly class, all welcome. Every Mon 2-3.30pm. The Mill, St.Catherine’s Park. Tel: 07518 469473

Songbirds: friendly ladies group. No performances, just enjoying singing a wide repertoire. 1.30pm. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 602904

Albany Table Tennis: for anyone wanting to play table tennis in Chorley. £2.50. Every Mon, 5.45-6.45pm. Albany Academy Bolton Road, Chorley.Tel: 07814 565721

Priory Over 50’s Club: with bingo and tea and biscuits. All welcome. Bus 113 stops outside. Every Mon, 1-3pm. Broadfield Drive, Leyland. Tel: 01772 433465

Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. See www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 1pm & 7pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179

Penwortham Bridge Club: join us for duplicate bridge. Mon and Thu. 7pm. Galloways, Howick, Penwortham. Tel: 01772 612579

Let’s Grow Preston: learn more about gardening or do something for the community. All welcome. 9.30am-3.30pm.pm. Grange Community Gardens

Tuesday

Skylarks Community Choir: fun, interactive, therapeutic singing and music. All welcome. Call or email skylarksnetwork@gmail.com. £3.50. 6.45-8pm. Bamber Bridge Methodist Church, Station Road, Bamber Bridge PR5 6ED. Tel: 07538 580296

Painting For Pleasure Classes: ever fancied having a go at painting? With Art tutor Terry O’Toole. Different theme every week. Every Tue & Fri, 10am-3pm. St George’s Church Hall, George’s Road (off Lune St), Preston PR1 2NP. Tel: 07969 177369

Lipreading Class: for anyone with a hearing impairment. Qualified, experienced teacher. Contact joyce1@dalgleishwigan.co.uk. Up to 10 weeks, £5 for the duration. 10am-noon. Standish Library, Cross Street, Standish

Mini Kitchen: 1.30pm. Cheeky Monkeys, Factory Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley PR6 7YA. Tel: 01257 234287

Little Kickers: 9.45-10.30am, 10.45-11.30am and 11.45am-12.30pm. Cheeky Monkeys, Factory Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley PR6 7YA. Tel: 01257 234287

Guardian Concert/Wind Band: looking for a new conductor. See www.guardianconcertband.co.uk. Rehearsals Tuesdays, 7.30pm. Park St. Wesleyan Methodist Church, Lytham

Singing for Wellbeing: Life Long Song’s active singing and music workshop funded by Community Foundation Lancashire. Give it a try – no music reading needed. Every Tue market day, 1.30-3pm. Galloway’s, 1, Farrington Street, Chorley. Tel: 01257 276178

Chorley Computer Club: each Tuesday. 7.30pm. St George’s Institute, Trinity Road, Chorley

The Singing Group: with laughs and fun. Always welcoming new members. 7-8pm, every Tues. Village Memorial Hall, Glasson Dock. Tel: 01524 751854

Yoga Class: with Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. Relaxed and friendly class, all welcome. Every Tue (exc. first Tues of month) 7-8.30pm. The Mill, St.Catherine’s Park. Tel: 07518469473

Tuesday Yoga: £4 per session. 9.30-10.45am. Ashton Methodist Church and Community Centre, Wellington Road. Tel: 01772 725264

Luncheon Club Tuesday: two courses plus tea or coffee. £4. Noon. Ashton Methodist Church and Community Centre, Wellington Road. Tel: 01772 725264

Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. See www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 7.15pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179

Hush a Bye Babies: Baby Massage - suitable from birth. Small, relaxed baby led group. Baby Yoga - suitable for babies 8wks+. Exercise postnatally with your baby. Email: happylittlebabies@outlook.com. Gillies Mar-Jan Dance Studio, Adlington, PR6 9LG. Tel: 07979 528338

Garstang Running Club: run with a friendly group of people aged 16+. Beginners, including ‘couch to 5k’ catered for. Every Tue, 7pm. Garstang Sports Club. Tel: 01772 864287

Chill Out Tuesdays: a new concept for Mind, Body and Spirit, plus a guest speaker once a term. Meditation/Relaxation - £10, Bellydance - £6, Body Groove - £6. 7.15-8.30pm. Conservative Club, Berry Lane, Longridge. Tel: 07843 079574

Youth Theatre: love drama? Want to have a go?Ages 6-11. £6. 4.30-5.30pm. Clitheroe Library. Tel: 01200 429256

Ribcaged Young Professional Actors: train with and perform alongside professional actors. Ages 16-19. £15. 6-8pm. Ribcaged Studios, 44 York Street, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 429256

Preston Art Society: with speakers and demonstrations. See www.prestonartsociety.weebly.com. £4. Every fortnight, 7-9pm. Queens Drive Primary School, Black Bull Lane, Fulwood. Tel: 01772 785455

Zumba: dance your way to fitness burning. £4. 6.30-7.30pm. St Michael’s Village Hall. Tel: 07517 346797

Cinema Around the Corner Film Club: a place for the film fanatics of Preston to share in the joyous experience of watching great cinema. £3.50. 7pm, every other Tue. The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 499425

Wednesday

Grimsargh WI: with speaker Lord Horam of Grimsargh on ‘From Grimsargh to the Lords’. All welcome. 7.30pm. Village Hall, Preston Road, Grimsargh

Avant Garden Club: meets every second Wed of month to discuss seasonal topics 10.30–11.30am. Beginners welcome. £7 inc refreshments. Avant Garden Centre, Wigan Road, Leyland. Tel: 01772 433777

Leyland U3A: for retired people in Leyland. Make new friends, lead an active life and learn new skills. See www.u3aleyland.wordpress.com. 10.30am, second Wed of month. Main Hall, St Ambrose Church, Moss Lane, Leyland PR25 4XA. Tel: 01772 432983

Skylarks Community Choir: fun, interactive, therapeutic singing and music. All welcome. Call or email skylarksnetwork@gmail.com. £3.50. 10.30am-noon. St Gerard’s Parochial Centre, Lostock Hall PR5 5AA. Tel: 07538 580296

Beginners Learn To Ride and Health Ride: 12.30-1.30pm. Moor Park, Preston. Tel: 07748207549

Leyland Lacemakers: friendly group, beginners welcome. Email leylandlace@gmail.com. Weds 1-4.00pm. Leyland Baptist Church, 247 Leyland Lane, Leyland, PR25 1XL

Rock n Learn: 9.45am, 10.35am and 11.30am. Cheeky Monkeys, Factory Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley PR6 7YA. Tel: 01257 234287

Preston Life Drawing Group: untutored, bring own materials. £8. 7-9pm every Wed. Galloway Hall (back room), 131 Brackenbury Road, Fulwood. Tel: 07815 676854

Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. See www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 12.50pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179

Youth Theatre: love drama? Want to have a go?Ages 6-11. £6. 4-5pm. Clitheroe Library. Tel: 01200 429256

Zumba Gold: for the young at heart. Get active with the dance party workout that moves at your pace. £4. 10-11am. Bilsborrow Village Hall. Tel: 07517 346797

Preston Chess Club: all standards welcome. See chess.popmalc.org.uk. Every Wed, 7.30pm. Mad Hatters, Fylde Road. Tel: 01772 740882

Needlework Group: friendly, helpful group enjoying knitting, crochet, embroidery, patchwork and applique. 10am-noon. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 606408