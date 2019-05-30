What’s On Listings 30 May - 5 Jun

Have your say

Theatre

Chorley

John-Luke Roberts: a dizzying avant-garde ride through the mind of a gifted comic-philosopher. £12. 8pm. Chorley Little Theatre, Dole Lane, Chorley. Tel: 01257 264362. Fri, May 31

Manford’s Comedy Club: Jason selects some of his favourite comedians and sends them to Chorley for a great night of comedy. £12.50. 8pm. Chorley Little Theatre, Dole Lane, Chorley. Tel: 01257 264362. Sat, Jun 1 only

Paul Mayhew-Archer - Incurable Optimist: debut stand-up show from the multi award-winning co-writer of The Vicar of Dibley From £13. 7.30pm. Chorley Little Theatre, Dole Lane, Chorley. Tel: 01257 264362. Sun, Jun 2 only

Darwen

Comedy Chaos: non-stop fun, comedy, magic, juggling, puppets and lots and lots of laughs! Adults £8.50, child £6.50. 2pm. Darwen Library Theatre, Knott Street, Darwen. Tel: 0844 847 1664. Fri, May 31 only

Lancaster

Tony Law - A Lost Show: optimism and recovery as Tony recalls years lost to alcohol and drugs in his own inimitable style. Ages 14+. From £10. The Dukes, Moor Lane, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 598500. Thu, May 30 only

Preston

Mole & Gecko - The Show: live songs, rap stories, instant poems and a weasel with a serious biscuit problem. Book via www.eventbrite.co.uk. Ages 5+. £2.60. 11am & 1pm. Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Market Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 258248. Thu, May 30 only

Music

Jazz

Preston Jazz and Improvisation Festival 2019: ten days of amazing music, with many events free to attend. For a full line-up of events and perfromances see www.prestonjazzfest.co.uk. Various Locations, Preston. Opens Thu, May 30 until Sat, Jun 8

Dave Donohoe Jazz Band: with Hot Pot Supper. Members £6, non-members £8, students £3. Dunscar Conservative Club, Hardmans Lane, Bromley Cros BL7 9HJ. Tel: 01257 474319. Mon, Jun 3 only

Acoustic

Steve Hicks and Lynn Goulbourn: guitar virtuoso and singer/songwriter with a mutual love of folk, jazz, roots and acoustic genres. £12.50. 7.30pm. Fox Lane Sports & Social Club, Fox Lane, Leyland PR25 1HB. Wed, Jun 5 only

Choral

Elswick Singers in Concert: £7 incl. refreshments. 7.30pm. The ‘White Church’, Fairhaven United Reformed Church, Clifton Drive, Lytham St. Annes FY8 1AX. Sat, Jun 1 only

Brass Bands

Lostock Hall Brass Band: concert of delightful music performed by prize winning local band. £ incl. refreshments. 2.30pm. St Ambrose Halls4All, St Ambrose Church, Moss Lane, Leyland PR25 4XA. Sun, Jun 2 only

Country & Western

Longridge Country & Western Club: live entertainment and line dancing every Wed evening. All welcome. Free entry. Wilfrids Club, Longridge

World Music

London Astrobeat Orchestra: a funky, rhythmic, hypnotic, anthemic, uplifting, groovy, percussive, smack on point, earth-shatteringly tight, live band. £15. 7pm. The Grand, 18 York Street, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 421599. Sat, Jun 1 only

Pubs & Clubs

Thursday

Silver Foxes Bingo: 7.30pm. Leyland, Fox Lane Cricket. Tel: 01772 435326

LGBT: every Thu at Preston’s ‘official’ LGBT pub. Free entry.Happy hour 9-10.30pm, Cash Bingo 10.30pm-12.30am - ‘The more that play, the more we pay! The Oblivion, 12-14 Grimshaw Street, Preston, PR1 3DD

Friday

Changing Man: tribute to Weller and The Jam. £5 advance, £6 OTD. From 6.30pm. The Mill Tavern, Cann Bridge St, Higher Walton PR5 4DJ. Tel: 01772 437081

St Teresa’s Charity Beer Festival 2019: 16 cask beers, gin and prosecco bar, ciders, food and live music. £8.50 for the weekend plus four beer tokens, glass and programme. 5pm-midnight. St Teresa’s Parish Centre, 34 Queensway, Penwortham PR1 0DS. Tel: 01772 743523

Northern Soul Night: every Friday. The Mill Tavern, Cann Bridge St, Higher Walton PR5 4DJ. Tel: 01772 437081

Disco: dance, funk, pop, soul & Motown with DJ Chris. From 9.30pm. The Stanley Arms, 24 Lancaster Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 252001

LGBT: DJ Brian every Fri and Karaoke with DJ Brian every Sat at Preston’s ‘official’ LGBT pub. Free Entry. Open til 1am. The Oblivion, 12-14 Grimshaw Street, Preston, PR1 3DD

Snooker and Pool: Two full sized snooker tables plus a league sized pool table. Licensed bar. Every night except Saturday, 7.30-11pm. Much Hoole Village Hall.

Saturday

St Teresa’s Charity Beer Festival 2019: 16 cask beers, gin and prosecco bar, ciders, food and live music. £8.50 for the weekend plus four beer tokens, glass and programme. Noon-midnight. St Teresa’s Parish Centre, 34 Queensway, Penwortham PR1 0DS. Tel: 01772 743523

The Stanley Arms: disco from 9.30pm. Northern Soul with resident DJ Derek Sumner from 10.30pm. The Stanley Arms, 24 Lancaster Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 252001

Pablo’s Discobar: providing the soundtrack for a forgotten generation. Sumptuous decor, lavish voyeuristic booths and a grandiose dance floor. Every Sat. Fives Cocktail Club, 49-51 Guildhall Street, Preston City Centre. Tel: 01772 201500

Sunday

St Teresa’s Charity Beer Festival 2019: 16 cask beers, gin and prosecco bar, ciders, food and live music. £8.50 for the weekend plus four beer tokens, glass and programme. 5pm-8pm. St Teresa’s Parish Centre, 34 Queensway, Penwortham PR1 0DS. Tel: 01772 743523

Open House: with dream maker Cath Spendlove to answer any questions about holding a wedding at this historic inn. Noon-4pm. The Shireburn Arms, Whalley Road, Hurst Green, Clitheroe. Tel: 01254 826678

Karaoke: from 5pm. The Stanley Arms, 24 Lancaster Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 252001

Tuesday

Silver Foxes Bingo: Every Tuesday. Call for more details. 7.30pm. Fox Lane Cricket Club, Fox Lane, Leyland PR25 1HB. Tel: 01772 435326

Open Mic Night: hosted by Amy Lovae. Most instruments available for use. From 8.30pm. The Railway, Chorley

Wednesday

Big Fat Quiz Of Everything: trivia, sports, movies and current events. See www.stanleyarmspreston.co.uk. £1 or £2.50 inc. pasta. Every Wed, 7.30-10.30pm. The Stanley Arms, 24 Lancaster Road, Preston. Tel: 01772 252001

Dance

Thursday

Preston Swing: a group of friendly, fun people who like to Lindy Hop. All welcome. £5, NUS free. 7.30-9.15pm. Scholars, Foster Building UCLan, Corporation Street, Preston. Tel: 01995 605885

Saturday

Social Sequence Dance: bring your own drinks/nibbles. £5. 8-11pm. St. Ambrose Church Hall, Moss Lane, Leyland PR25 6XA. Tel: 07775 964082

Monday

Ormskirk Folk Dance Club: newcomers welcome. £2. 8.15-10pm weekly during term time. Emmanuel Church Hall, Derby Street, Ormskirk L39 2DE. Tel: 01695 726696

Leyland Morris Men: dancers and musicians welcome to join us and preserve a local tradition. See www.leylandmorrismen.co.uk. 7.30pm. Guide Hut off Fox Lane, Leyland. Tel: 01772 337999

Tuesday

Folk Dance Group: a varied programme of old and new English country dances. Beginners welcome. 7.30-9.30pm, Sep to May. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01524 61483

Line Dancing with Sharon: beginners and improvers always welcome. £2.50. 8pm. Knowle Green Village Hall, Knowle Green. Tel: 01254 878447

Line Dancing with Donna: everyone welcome. Every Tue, 7.45-10.15pm. BAC/EE Sports Club, South Meadow Lane, Broadgate, Preston. Tel: 01772 720708

Wednesday

Wednesday Tea Dance: a lovely afternoon of sequence dancing. 2-4pm, every Wed.St Andrews Church Hall (opposite Booths), Longton. Tel: 01772 617010

Sales/Markets

Thursday

Garstang Country Market: home baking, plants, produce and a variety of hand-made crafts all produced in Lancashire! Tea, coffee and cake. Parking. Free entry. 10am-noon, every Thu. Sports and Social Club, Lancaster Road, Garstang PR3 1FB. Tel: 01995 603644

Friday

Preesall Sewing Group: sale of craft work, cushions, bags, quilts etc. All profits to go to Trinity Hospice. 9.30am-noon. Youth Community Centre, Preesall. Tel: 01253 790851

Saturday

Penwortham Farmers Market: selling lots of local produce, crafts and much more. Money raised to fund 8th Penwortham Scout Group hut. First Sat of month. St Teresa’s Scout Hut, Queensway, Penwortham PR1 0DS

Masa Record Fair: records, tapes, CDs and all things music related. 10am-4pm. Preston Markets, Earl Street, Preston PR1 2JA

Plants Sales: all you need for the garden this summer. 9.30am-3pm. Swiss Chalet, Avenham Park, South Meadow Lane, Preston PR1 8JT. Tel: 01772 906471

Sunday

Clitheroe Flea Market and Car Boot Sale: indoor and outdoor stalls. Every Sun, 8am-3pm. Clitheroe Auction Mart, Clitheroe. Tel: 01253 782828

Special Events

Daily

Superheroes Adventure Trail: interactive trail to learn about the physical powers of five underwater superheroes. Daily, Sat, May 4 until Thu, May 30. SEA LIFE, Promenade, Blackpool FY1 5AA

Leighton Hall: historic house (seat of the Gillow furniture dynasty) still very much the family home it has been for centuries. With woods, mini maze and special events. See www.leightonhall.co.uk. 2-5pm, Tue-Fri until Sep. Leighton Hall, Carnforth LA5 9ST. Tel: 01524 734474

Browsholme Hall Open Days & Tours: informative guided tours of the hall, beautiful gardens and the Tithe Barn tea room. Admission free, tours from £9 at noon, 1pm, 2pm and 3pm. Every Wed, May 1 until Oct 9. Browsholme Hall, Clitheroe Road, Cow Ark, Clitheroe. Tel: 01254 827160

Thursday

National Trust Half Term adventure - Kite making: Make a kite and fly it in the paddock. £2 plus normal admission charges. 1-3pm. National Trust Rufford Old Hall, 200 Liverpool Road, Rufford, Ormskirk L40 1SG

Animal bookmark workshop: Make a cute origami animal bookmark to take home. 2-3.30pm. Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Market Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 258248

Chorley FC Soccer School: for boys and girls, 5-12 years old. Goalkeepers welcome. Email davidmurgatroyd5@gmail.com. £30 or £10 per day. From 9am, Tue, may 28 until Fri, May 31. Tel: 07804 145055

Friday

National Trust Half Term adventure - Walk barefoot: kick off your shoes and try the sensory trail in the paddock. Admission charges apply. Noon-4pm. National Trust Rufford Old Hall, 200 Liverpool Road, Rufford, Ormskirk L40 1SG

Xplorer Record Attempt: breaking the record for the most amount of people taking part in the family navigational challenge. Free. 10am-4pm. Avenham and Miller Parks, South Meadow Lane, Preston PR1 8JP. Tel: 07976 864677

Multi Sports Activity Programme: sessions to develop technical ability and the willingness to listen and learn. For boys and girls aged 6-14. £5 per session. 5-6pm, every Fri until May 31. Chorley FC, Duke Street. Tel: 07804 145055

Saturday

Concert in the Park: featuring Queen tribute band Magic Queen, plus support from NW covers band Total Affect. See www.wbvh.uk. Advance £15, £20 OTD. Gates open from 6.30pm. Walmer Bridge Village Hall, Gill Lane, PR4 5GN

Reimagined Cities: a day of talks and discussions that re-think and re-imagine the ways we live now. Free, drop-in. 11am-6pm. The Birley, Town Hall Annexe, Preston PR1 2QE. Tel: 07518 420 909

Jazz in the Gardens: joining in the Preston Jazz Festival with live music and a pop up bar. 4-8pm. Winckley Square, Preston

Garden Festival Weekend: in aid of St John’s Church. Exhibition of memorabilia and archive film. Plus afternoon teas and a Gin Shack. £3, children free. 2-5pm, Sat 1 and Sun 2 Jun. Chapel Lane, Ellel, Galgate LA2 0PW

Wallace & Gromit: celebrating 30 years of the beloved animation created by Prestonian Nick Park. Free. 10am-4pm. St George’s Shopping Centre, Preston PR1 2TU

Young Harris: aged 12-16? Fire your imagination and unleash your creative side at a workshop/project. Free. 12.30-3.30pm, first Sat of month. Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Market Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 905412

Tour St. Walburge’s: the only Grade I listed church in Preston. Stained glass windows and a hammer beam roof. Every Sat, 11.30am-1.30pm. St. Walburge’s Church, Weston Street, Preston

Sunday

Winckley Square Big Lunch: take a picnic! Plus free family activities, live music, hot food on sale and a pop-up bar. Noon-4pm. Winckley Square, Preston

Supercar Showtime 2019: an exclusive event to raise money for Derian House Children’s Hospice. £5, under 16s free. 11am-3pm. Guided tours of the house, additional £6, 11am, noon, 1, 2 and 3pm. Hoghton Tower, Hoghton, Preston PR5 0SH. Tel: 01254 852986

Traditional Calligraphy Workshop: learn how to create your own ornate and delicate writing, perfect for cards, journaling and much more. Book via www.eventbrite.co.uk. £25. 12.30-3.30pm. Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Market Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 258248

Miniature Steam Locomotive: Leyland Society of Model Engineers’ passenger carrying railway. Runs 11am-4pm, every Sunday, weather permitting. Worden Park, Leyland. Tel: 01772 455580

Monday

New 6 a-Side Football League: 3G pitch, 30 mins per match. See www.leisureleagues.net. £27 per team per week. Ashton Community College, Aldwych Drive, Ashton-On-Ribble PR2 1SL

Wednesday

Penny Farm World Horse Welfare: free admission and parking. Come and see what we do and enjoy the delights of our coffee shop. 11am-4pm, every Wednesday, weekend and Bank Holiday. Penny Farm World Horse Welfare, Preston New Road, Blackpool. Tel: 01253 766983

Exhibitions

Daily

A Fresh View of Home: David French, originally from Morecambe, displaying paintings from his travels and recent works of Morecambe Bay. Until Sat, Jun 1. The Dukes, Moor Lane, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 598500

Virtual Terrains: solo show by Emily Trowell. The human desire to imagine, inhabit, and explore alternative worlds. Launch Sat, Jun 1, 5-6pm, then noon-3pm, every Sat in Jun. The Birley, Town Hall Annexe, Preston PR1 2QE. Tel: 07518 420 909

Entertainment: a supplementary exhibition to permanent exhibition, ‘Chorley’s History & Heritage’. Free admission. Noon-3.30pm, closed Tue & Thu, until end of June 2019. Chorley Heritage Centre Group, Astley Hall Farmhouse, Upper Gallery, Astley Hall, Chorley PR7 1XA

Ribble 100,1919 - 2019: artefacts, photographs and voice recordings telling Ribble Motor Services Limited’s fascinating story. Free. Until Sun, Jul 7. Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Market Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 258248

Preston Street Style: fashion from the Harris collection against the city to see who wore what where. Harris Museum and Art Gallery, Market Square, Preston. Tel: 01772 258248

Miscellaneous

Daily

Macmillan Drop In Centre: high quality information and support plus a benefits surgery once a fortnight. Opening times vary each week, call for more details. Royal Preston and Chorley & South Ribble Hospitals. Tel: 01772 523709

HG Park Fit Club: Mon-Fri eve/Sat am. Tue/Thu classes at Priory Academy School (£5). Medical questionnaire required. See Facebook ‘HG Park Fit Club’. £4 (first session free), u16s free with paying adult. Hurst Grange Park, Penwortham. Tel: 07958 651908

The Intact Centre: daily workshops and events including computer training, bingo, advice, yoga, aerobics, walking for health, a work club and arts and crafts. The Intact Centre, 49 Whitby Avenue, Ingol. Tel: 01772 760760

Thursday

Demonstration of Trance: with Annie Conboy. Preston Ethical Spiritualist Church, 16 Newton Road, Preston PR2 1DY

Friday

Regular LINK Singles Night: coming along on your own? We have Link Up table so you can get to meet some new people. See www.northernlink.co.uk. £7.50 OTD. Last Fri of every month, 8.30pm-12.30am. Wellington Park, Burlington Gardens, Leyland

Saturday

Missal Latin for beginners: every first and third Saturday. Free. 11.30am. St Walburge’s Church, Weston Street, Preston PR2 2QE

Spiritual Evening: a demonstration of Mediumship. Refreshments available. £3. 7.30pm every Sat. Bluebell Spiritual Church (behind the Bluebell pub), Church Street, Preston

Sunday

Gospel meetings: all welcome. No charge. 4.30pm. Parklands High School, Southport Road, Chorley PR7 1LL. Tel: 07933 323775

Spiritual Services: healing 5-6pm, devine service with medium ship 6.30-7.30pm. Preston Ethical Spiritualist Church, 16 Newton Road, Preston PR2 1DY

Preston City Mission: We are an established, independent Christian Fellowship. A warm welcome awaits. 11am and 6.30pm. Free car park. Next to Premier Inn, Corporation Street, Preston. Tel: 077821 390061.

Tuesday

Spiritual Services: demonstration of mediumship 7.30-8.30pm. Preston Ethical Spiritualist Church, 16 Newton Road, Preston PR2 1DY

Wednesday

Dominos & Military Whist: £3 incl. tea and biscuits. 7.30pm. Knowle Green Village Hall, Clitheroe Road, Knowle Green. Tel: 01254 878447

Gospel meetings: all welcome. No charge. 7.30-8.30pm. Ormskirk School, Wigan Road. L39 2AT. Tel: 07933 323775

Hobbies

Daily

Lancashire Family History and Heraldry Society Research Centre: open Mon, Wed, Fri 10am-4pm, Sat (second & third of month) noon-4pm. Donations appreciated. LFHHS Chorley Family History Research Centre, Astley Hall Farmhouse, Astley Park, PR7 1XA. Tel: 01257 231600

Thursday

Creative Writing Inspired by Archives: marking the 200th anniversary of the Peterloo massacre with a new creative writing project. Booking required via www.eventbrite.co.uk. Free. 10am-noon. Lancashire Archives, Bow Lane, Preston PR1 2RE. Tel: 01772 533039

Wine Tasting and Food Pairing Evening: a spring selection of premium wines and liquors served with a three course meal. Booking essential. £25.99. 7.30pm. Slice of Sicily, 7 Priory Lane, Penwortham PR1 0AR. Tel: 01772 750040

Sewing Bee: £5 per session. Every Thu, 9.30-11.30am. Scout Hut, Eden Street, Leyland. Tel: 07946 748898

Sewing Club: get help with your project in our fully equipped studio. Every Thu 6.30-9pm. Incandescence Couture, 17 common Garden, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 37633

Cardmaking Class: every Thur morning. Craftyknits, 18 Gillibrand Street, Chorley. Tel: 01257 266900

World of Wine: explore Chile and Argentina with the Lancashire Wine School. £25. 7-9pm. Holiday Inn, Preston PR1 3AU. Tel: 01253 301934

Friday

Painting For Pleasure Classes: ever fancied having a go at painting? With Art tutor Terry O’Toole. Different theme every week. Every Tue & Fri, 10am-3pm. St George’s Church Hall, George’s Road (off Lune St), Preston PR1 2NP. Tel: 07969 177369

Hambleton Walk: riverside paths, local lanes and ginnels with views of boats, creek and gardens. 2pm. Meet at the Shovels Inn car park, Green Meadow Lane FY6 9AL. Tel: 01253 700066

Woolcraft: individual and group projects, often raising money for charities. 2pm. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 606648

Tuesday

Painting For Pleasure Classes: ever fancied having a go at painting? With Art tutor Terry O’Toole. Different theme every week. Every Tue & Fri, 10am-3pm. St George’s Church Hall, George’s Road (off Lune St), Preston PR1 2NP. Tel: 07969 177369

Sewing Club: get help with your project in our fully equipped studio. Every Tue 5.30-8pm. Incandescence Couture, 17 common Garden, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 37633

Cardmaking Class: every Tue afternoon. Craftyknits, 18 Gillibrand Street, Chorley. Tel: 01257 266900

Wednesday

Sewing Club: get help with your project in our fully equipped studio. Every Wed 9.30am-noon. Incandescence Couture, 17 common Garden, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 37633

Clubs/classes

Thursday

Book Club - Red Joan: film screening 5.30pm, Book Club 7.45pm. The Palace Cinema, Market Place, Longridge, Preston PR3 3RR. Tel: 01772 956375

Chorley Lions: a warm welcome given to everyone interested in finding out more. 8pm, first Thu of the month. The Insty, Euxton War Memorial Institute, 195 Wigan Road, Euxton, PR7 6NZ

Chorley Paintbox: friendly and supportive group. New members welcome, from beginners to experienced artists. 9-11.30am. Cunliffe Hall, George Street, Chorley. Tel: 07963 774680

Wheels For All Adaptable Bike Ride: for disabled and autistic people. 10am-2.30pm. Moor Park, Preston PR1 6AS. Tel: 07748 207549

Sweaty Mama: 10am. Cheeky Monkeys, Factory Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley PR6 7YA. Tel: 01257 234287

Ballet: 11.15am-noon. Cheeky Monkeys, Factory Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley PR6 7YA. Tel: 01257 234287

Thursday Fitness Club: Get yourself fit using aerobic based exercise. For men and women of all ages. Car parking available. Every Thu. 10.30am. £3. Landmark, St Mary’s Street South, off Ribbleton Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 750152

Yoga Class: With Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. Relaxed and friendly class, all welcome. Every Thur 10-11.30am. The Mill, St.Catherine’s Park. Tel: 07518469473

Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. See www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 7pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179

Farington Art Group: demonstrations, paintalongs, exhibitions and ‘working on your own art nights’ for any medium or level. See www.faringtonartgroup.co.uk. 7-9pm. St Pauls Church Hall, Off Croston Road, Farington. Tel: 01772 339799

Youth Theatre: love drama? Want to have a go?Ages 12-16. £6. 6.30-7.30pm. Ribcaged Studios, 44 York Street, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 429256

Ribcaged Drama Academy: work towards an arts qualification (LAMDA Arts Award). Ages 7-15. £10. 5.30-6.30pm. Ribcaged Studios, 44 York Street, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 429256

Red Rose A Cappella: a mixed chorus now welcoming female members for the first time in 42 years. See www.redroseacappella.co.uk. Every Thu. 7.30pm. 1 Edward Street, Bamber Bridge. Tel: 07906 768579

Friday

Painting For Pleasure Classes: ever fancied having a go at painting? With Art tutor Terry O’Toole. Different theme every week. Every Tue & Fri, 10am-3pm. St George’s Church Hall, George’s Road (off Lune St), Preston PR1 2NP. Tel: 07969 177369

Gamblers Anonymous: meets every Friday, 7.45-9.45pm. St Wilfrid’s Church in Chapel Street, Preston

Wheels for All Cycling: led ride from Avenham Park. 10.30am. From Frenchwood rec ground, Preston. Tel: 07748 207549

Yoga Class: with Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. Relaxed and friendly class, all welcome. Every Fri 10-11.30am. The Mill, St.Catherine’s Park. Tel: 07518 469473

Yoga Classes: with Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. Relaxed and friendly class, all welcome. 2-3.30pm. Over 60’s Club (you don’t need to be over 60), Towneley Road, Longridge. Tel: 07518 469473

Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. See www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 7pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179

Boogie Babies: baby and toddler music group. Music, sensory play, light up disco, puppets, toys and much more. 9.45-10.30am and 10.45-11.30am every Fri. £3.50 per session (no additional charge for siblings), no need to book. Gillies Mar-Jan Dance Studio, Adlington PR6 9LG

Garstang Natives Volleyball Club: with qualified coaches. No need to book. Free ‘come and try sessions’. Every Fri, under 18s/beginners 6.45-7.45pm, improvers/experienced 7.15-8.45pm. Garstang Community Academy Sports Hall. Tel: 07887 501153

Saturday

Create!: be creative, play drama games, have fun! Ages 6-11. £12. 9.30am-noon. Ribcaged Studios, 44 York Steet, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 429256

Sunday

Garstang Ukulele Group: every Sun, 2-4pm. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 606408

Monday

Wheels For All Adaptable Bike Ride: for disabled and autistic people. 10am-2.30pm. Moor Park, Preston PR1 6AS. Tel: 07748 207549

Rock n Learn: 10.30-11.15am and 11.30am-12.15pm. Cheeky Monkeys, Factory Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley PR6 7YA. Tel: 01257 234287

Nimble Fingers Craft Club: enjoy, share and enrich your crafting skills. Every Mon, 7-9pm. Prospect House, 45 Sandy Lane, Leyland PR25 2EE. Tel: 07512 183929

Chorley Photographic Society: competitions, lectures and tuition from a world class society. Beginners and experts welcome. See www.chorleyps.org. Every Mon, 7pm. St Marys Club, West Street, Chorley PR7 2BY

Yoga Class: with Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. All welcome. Every Mon 7-8.30pm. Xavarian Mission Spirituality Centre, 169 Sharoe Green Lane, Fulwood. Tel: 07518 469473

Yoga Class: with Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. Relaxed and friendly class, all welcome. Every Mon 2-3.30pm. The Mill, St.Catherine’s Park. Tel: 07518 469473

Songbirds: friendly ladies group. No performances, just enjoying singing a wide repertoire. 1.30pm. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 602904

Albany Table Tennis: for anyone wanting to play table tennis in Chorley. £2.50. Every Mon, 5.45-6.45pm. Albany Academy Bolton Road, Chorley.Tel: 07814 565721

Priory Over 50’s Club: with bingo and tea and biscuits. All welcome. Bus 113 stops outside. Every Mon, 1-3pm. Broadfield Drive, Leyland. Tel: 01772 433465

Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. See www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 1pm & 7pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179

Penwortham Bridge Club: join us for duplicate bridge. Mon and Thu. 7pm. Galloways, Howick, Penwortham. Tel: 01772 612579

Let’s Grow Preston: learn more about gardening or do something for the community. All welcome. 9.30am-3.30pm.pm. Grange Community Gardens

Tuesday

Glasson Dock Reading Group: new members always welcome. Lively discussions, not too serious or intellectual. First Tues of the month. Various locations. Tel: 01524 751964

Painting For Pleasure Classes: ever fancied having a go at painting? With Art tutor Terry O’Toole. Different theme every week. Every Tue & Fri, 10am-3pm. St George’s Church Hall, George’s Road (off Lune St), Preston PR1 2NP. Tel: 07969 177369

Lipreading Class: for anyone with a hearing impairment. Qualified, experienced teacher. Contact joyce1@dalgleishwigan.co.uk. Up to 10 weeks, £5 for the duration. 10am-noon. Standish Library, Cross Street, Standish

Mini Kitchen: 1.30pm. Cheeky Monkeys, Factory Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley PR6 7YA. Tel: 01257 234287

Little Kickers: 9.45-10.30am, 10.45-11.30am and 11.45am-12.30pm. Cheeky Monkeys, Factory Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley PR6 7YA. Tel: 01257 234287

Guardian Concert/Wind Band: looking for a new conductor. See www.guardianconcertband.co.uk. Rehearsals Tuesdays, 7.30pm. Park St. Wesleyan Methodist Church, Lytham

Singing for Wellbeing: Life Long Song’s active singing and music workshop funded by Community Foundation Lancashire. Give it a try – no music reading needed. Every Tue market day, 1.30-3pm. Galloway’s, 1, Farrington Street, Chorley. Tel: 01257 276178

Chorley Computer Club: each Tuesday. 7.30pm. St George’s Institute, Trinity Road, Chorley

The Singing Group: with laughs and fun. Always welcoming new members. 7-8pm, every Tues. Village Memorial Hall, Glasson Dock. Tel: 01524 751854

Yoga Class: with Frances Heaton. BWY qualified. Relaxed and friendly class, all welcome. Every Tue (exc. first Tues of month) 7-8.30pm. The Mill, St.Catherine’s Park. Tel: 07518469473

Tuesday Yoga: £4 per session. 9.30-10.45am. Ashton Methodist Church and Community Centre, Wellington Road. Tel: 01772 725264

Luncheon Club Tuesday: two courses plus tea or coffee. £4. Noon. Ashton Methodist Church and Community Centre, Wellington Road. Tel: 01772 725264

Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. See www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 7.15pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179

Hush a Bye Babies: Baby Massage - suitable from birth. Small, relaxed baby led group. Baby Yoga - suitable for babies 8wks+. Exercise postnatally with your baby. Email: happylittlebabies@outlook.com. Gillies Mar-Jan Dance Studio, Adlington, PR6 9LG. Tel: 07979 528338

Garstang Running Club: run with a friendly group of people aged 16+. Beginners, including ‘couch to 5k’ catered for. Every Tue, 7pm. Garstang Sports Club. Tel: 01772 864287

Chill Out Tuesdays: a new concept for Mind, Body and Spirit, plus a guest speaker once a term. Meditation/Relaxation - £10, Bellydance - £6, Body Groove - £6. 7.15-8.30pm. Conservative Club, Berry Lane, Longridge. Tel: 07843 079574

Youth Theatre: love drama? Want to have a go?Ages 6-11. £6. 4.30-5.30pm. Clitheroe Library. Tel: 01200 429256

Ribcaged Young Professional Actors: train with and perform alongside professional actors. Ages 16-19. £15. 6-8pm. Ribcaged Studios, 44 York Street, Clitheroe. Tel: 01200 429256

Preston Art Society: with speakers and demonstrations. See www.prestonartsociety.weebly.com. £4. Every fortnight, 7-9pm. Queens Drive Primary School, Black Bull Lane, Fulwood. Tel: 01772 785455

Zumba: dance your way to fitness burning. £4. 6.30-7.30pm. St Michael’s Village Hall. Tel: 07517 346797

Cinema Around the Corner Film Club: a place for the film fanatics of Preston to share in the joyous experience of watching great cinema. £3.50. 7pm, every other Tue. The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston. Tel: 01772 499425

Wednesday

Chorley Artists: Meets on Wednesdays, except 2nd in month. New members very welcome, just come along and bring your paints. 7.30-10pm. St. Chad’s Parish Centre, Town Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley

Beginners Learn To Ride and Health Ride: 12.30-1.30pm. Moor Park, Preston. Tel: 07748207549

Leyland Lacemakers: friendly group, beginners welcome. Email leylandlace@gmail.com. Weds 1-4.00pm. Leyland Baptist Church, 247 Leyland Lane, Leyland, PR25 1XL

Rock n Learn: 9.45am, 10.35am and 11.30am. Cheeky Monkeys, Factory Lane, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley PR6 7YA. Tel: 01257 234287

Preston Life Drawing Group: untutored, bring own materials. £8. 7-9pm every Wed. Galloway Hall (back room), 131 Brackenbury Road, Fulwood. Tel: 07815 676854

Preston Bridge Club: affiliated to the national body. See www.prestonbridgeclub.co.uk or email prestonbridgeclub@gmail.com. 12.50pm. St Walburge’s Gardens, Weston Street, Preston. Tel: 01772 750179

Youth Theatre: love drama? Want to have a go?Ages 6-11. £6. 4-5pm. Clitheroe Library. Tel: 01200 429256

Zumba Gold: for the young at heart. Get active with the dance party workout that moves at your pace. £4. 10-11am. Bilsborrow Village Hall. Tel: 07517 346797

Preston Chess Club: all standards welcome. See chess.popmalc.org.uk. Every Wed, 7.30pm. Mad Hatters, Fylde Road. Tel: 01772 740882

Needlework Group: friendly, helpful group enjoying knitting, crochet, embroidery, patchwork and applique. 10am-noon. Garstang Arts Centre, Croston Road, Garstang. Tel: 01995 606408