Wedfest: A romantic Samlesbury Hall date for brides and grooms to be

A special evening to showcase some of Lancashire’s quirkiest and most romantic accommodation for wedding guests is set to take place next week.

Brides and grooms-to-be can enjoy a stroll around a festoon-lit collection of luxury shepherd’s huts at Samlesbury Hall next Wednesday, July 31.

Wedfest is next Wednesday



Sharon Jones, Samlesbury Hall director, said: “Wedfest is a brilliant opportunity for couples to come along, chat to a range of suppliers and see the hall and our magical shepherd’s huts dressed for a wedding.



“They can also enjoy a glass of fizz and sample some woodfired pizza cooked right here in the courtyard. Most of all, we want people to leave with lots of new ideas ahead of their big day.”

Sharon added: “Having your guests stay for the weekend in a hamlet of shepherd’s huts is a unique experience and definitely romantic."



“Wedfest is the perfect time for people to come along to see for themselves.”



Entry to Wedfest, which takes place between 6pm and 9pm, is free, with all attendees receiving a glass of fizz on arrival.