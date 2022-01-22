But bystanders at Preston Bus Station were not only greeted by two men fighting - but also by a rowdy crowd following them and egging them on.

Thankfully the fact there were also referees, commentators and cameras, meant it quickly became apparent that the Pro Championship Wrestling, formally Preston City Wrestling, show had spilled out of the confines of the nearby Riva Showbar.

Mark Hardie grabbed the video above and wrote on Facebook: "Waiting for the bus and then this happens!"

A video still from the action that took place inside the bus station on Friday night

What those caught unawares were witnessing was the battle between PCW champion Sheikh El Sham and Jack Morris. It wasn't just fists flying either with the pair throwing each other into vending machines and using signs, among other things, as weapons.

The 'Before The Glory' show was taped for broadcast on Sky's Showcase and Sporty Stuff TV with the video above giving a flavour of what the city's wrestling promotion offers fans.