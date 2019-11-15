This is when Peppa Pig is coming to Blackpool for a 'Best Day Ever!'

Peppa Pig is heading to Blackpool for a special day out with Mummy Pig, Daddy Pig and George.
The new show, called Peppa Pig's Best Day Ever, is set to a stop off at Blackpool's Grand Theatre during next year's UK tour.
Tickets are available now, but fans will have to wait until June 13 & 14 next year for the the show to arrive, when there will be six performances over the two days.
Fans can look forward to a show packed full of songs, games and laughter - featuring dragons, ice-cream and of course muddy puddles.
There will also be appearances from other favourite characters, such as Miss Rabbit, Mr Bull, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe.
Ticket start from £18.50, more details can be found here