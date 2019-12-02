This is when Chorley's popular Real Ice Rink is set return

Chorley's popular Real Ice Rink festive attraction is set to return to the town this weekend.

This year Chorley's Real Ice Rink will be open every day, except Christmas Day, from Saturday, December 7 2019 until Sunday, January 5 2020.

Chorley's popular Real Ice Rink is set to return this weekend.

Situated on St Thomas’ Square behind the Town Hall with easy access from the Queens Road and Farrington Street car parks, skaters will be able to glide and swirl on the real ice for £6 per session, £3 for children under 6 years of age.

Opening times for the ice rink are still yet to be confirmed.

Take a look at last year's ice rink fun: Chorley's Winter Wonderland returns with ice rink and Christmas teepees

A spokesman for Chorley Council said: "The Real Ice Rink provides a fantastic opportunity to get together with family and friends and experience the thrill of skating on real ice.

"There will be some fantastic themed skating days and school skating slots, and there will also be the Cub Club skate sessions for the under 5s."