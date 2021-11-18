THIRTY Elvis Presley tribute acts will face off in Blackpool during a three-day competition this weekend

Hosted by resort entertainer Joey Blower, the contest will see hopefuls taking to the microphone as they battle for a cash prize.

A practice session will be held from 7pm tomorrow in the Viva Vegas Diner and Bar, on the Prom, with the impersonators going head-to-head during three competition sessions at 1pm and 7pm on Saturday and 1pm on Sunday --- before the grand final at 8pm the same day.

Popular acts Ricky Aron, Steve Halliday, and Graham Ingledew will dress as the music icon to perform, while Graham and Steve will also join Todd Slaughter as judges.

Ricky Arons will perform during the three-day extravaganza

Each session will last for around four hours and will be suitable for the whole family.

Tickets start at £15 per session or £35 for two nights. The three-night passes have sold out.