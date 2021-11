Hairspray (Picture Opera House & Winter Gardens)

From the latest stage shows and pantos, to live music and gigs, here is our round-up of the shows heading to the resort in December 2021:

You can find more things to do online at visitblackpool.com.

-- December 2, 2021

Aladdin The Pantomine (The Globe - Blackpool Pleasure Beach)

The Ultimate Christmas Party Night - runs December 2-24

Viva Blackpool, 3 Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 1HJ

Tel: 01253 297297; Tickets from £17.50

-- December 3, 2021

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs December 3 runs until January 2

Grand Theatre Blackpool, 33 Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 1HT

Tel: 01253 290190; Tickets from £25.50

Gastby Christmas Dinner Shows - December 3-18

Blackpool Pleasure Beach, Ocean Boulevard, Blackpool, FY4 1EZ

Tel: 0871 222 9090; Tickets from £20

-- December 5, 2021

The Magical Music of Harry Potter- Live in Concert with The Weasleys! - December 5

Winter Gardens Blackpool, Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 1HU

Tickets: from £29.50

-- December 6, 2021

The Rocky Horror Show - December 6 -11

Winter Gardens Blackpool, Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 1HU

Tickets from £17.50

-- December 10, 2021

The Snow Queen - December 10-13

The Old Electric, 23 Springfield Road, Blackpool, FY1 1QW

Tel: 01253 834175; Tickets: £5

-- December 13, 2021

Hairspray - Dec 13-Jan 2

Opera House & Winter Gardens, 97 Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Tel: 01253 625252; Tickets from £17.50

Grand Christmas Concert - December 13, 8-10pm

Blackpool Grand Theatre, 33 Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 1HT

Tel: 01253 290190; Tickets from £13.50

-- December 17, 2021

Martin Kemp - Back to the 80's Tour - Christmas Special! - December 17 8pm

The Blackpool Tower Ballroom, Blackpool

Tickets: £27.50

-- December 19, 2021

The Winter Ball - December 19, 6.30pm

Empress Ballroom, Winter Gardens, Blackpool, FY1 1HL

Tel: 01253 629600; Tickets: from £45

-- December 24, 2021

Aladdin The Pantomine - Nov 25 Dec 24

The Globe - Blackpool Pleasure Beach, 525 Ocean Boulevard, Blackpool, FY4 1EZ

Tel: 01253 341707 Tickets from £12

-- December 27, 2021

MJ The Legacy starring CJ - December 27

Viva Blackpool, 3 Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 1HJ

Tel: 01253 297 297; Tickets from £23.50

-- December 31, 2021

Family New Year's Eve Party - December 31, 8pm-1am

Viva Blackpool, 3 Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 1HJ

Tel: 01253 297297; Tickets from adults (includes food) £30 junior (5-17) £15

New Year’s Eve Family Fireworks - December 31 5pm

Tower Festival Headland, Promenade, Blackpool, FY1 4BJ

Tel: 01253 478222; Tickets: Free

Kings & Queens New Years Eve Special - December 31 6.30pm-1am

The Showbar Central Pier, Central Pier, Central Promenade, Blackpool, Lancs, FY1 5BB

Tel: 01253 623422; Tickets from £20

Northern Soul and Motown Party - New Year’s Eve, 7.30pm

Opera House & Winter Gardens, 97 Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 1HL