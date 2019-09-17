These are the dates when you can enjoy late night riding at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Have your say

Blackpool Pleasure Beach is set to open until 10pm for its latest Late Night Riding events.

The theme park has planned late night opening events taking place on September 28, October 26 and November 2.

With the park open until late, guests can ride into the night on the Big One, check out the twists and turns of Infusion at twilight, enjoy a night race on the Grand National and ride into dusk on the Red Arrows Skyforce.

However, some rides will close from 9pm due to the fireworks exclusion zone, including; ICON, Red Arrows Sky Force, the Big One, Eddie Stobart, Vintage Carousel, Alpine Rallye, Avalanche, Steeplechase, Big Dipper, Pleasure Beach Express, Infusion, Grand Prix and Bradley & Bella’s Learning Garden.

As the rides close, guests can watch in delight and take in the spectacular displays to round off a fantastic fun-filled day out!

Wristbands for the evening start from £23 for children online (on the day price £33), while adult wristbands online are £25 (On the day price £39).

For more information, please visit www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com