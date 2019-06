Our story that the popular Walmer Bridge Beer and Banger Festival was to call time was met with sadness (you can read that story here), and the famous Cuerden Valley event will also not take place this year, but fear not! These beer, cider and gin festivals are very much forthcoming:

1. June 21-22 Ormskirk Beer, Gin & Rugby 7s Festival. Green Ln, Ormskirk L39 1ND

2. June 28-29 Lytham Beer, Cider & Gin Festival. Woodlands Memorial Ground, Blackpool Rd, FY8 4EL

3. July 5-7 Hopfest Beer, Gin and Music Festival. Lightfoot Green Ln, Preston PR4 0AP

4. July 18-21 Continental Beer & Cider Festival #19. South Meadow Lane, Preston PR1 8JP

