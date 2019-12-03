There's music, mulled wine, crafts and clubs to enjoy

Have your say

Five things to do today....

The Winter Lodge

Add some cheer to your Christmas shopping with Preston’s only dedicated Christmas bar.

The Winter Lodge is open until late seven days a week to bring a bit of festive relief to your day by encapsulating the spirit of a snow covered Winter Lodge.

On Friargate, at the corner of Heatley Street, you will find Christmas movies, live music, German beers on tap served in real Steins, Christmas cocktails, Prosecco, mulled wine, hot chocolate and lots of seasonal food including German sausages, pigs in blankets, mince pies and traditional Preston spuds.

Find more at www.facebook.com/thewinterlodge.

Wreath Workshop

Tonight at Charnock Farm Weddings, Leyland, you can make a beautiful Christmas wreath and enjoy a festive evening with food, mulled wine and hot chocolate. The workshop costs £50 per person, call 01772 622934 to book.

Run Club

Get ready for all those mince pies and join Riversway Roadrunners at their weekly Run Club tonight. They run every Tuesday at 6.30pm, meeting in reception at DW Fitness, Port Way, Preston. See www.facebook.com/riverswayroadrunners.

Chipping Local History Society

Chipping Local History Society meet tonight, 7.15pm in St. Mary’s Community Hall. Dr Alan Crosby will be speaking on ‘The effect on Farming during WWI in the Chipping and Bleasdale areas. Visitors welcome, call 01772 864289 for more details.

Christmas Concert

Emmanuel Church tonight present a Christmas Concert with Eccleston Brass Band. Join them from 7.45pm at Plungington Community Centre on Brook Street in Preston. Admission is free and refreshments will be available.

