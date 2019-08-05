The Plungington Gin Festival starts this Friday: Here's what to expect

Have your say

This Friday, Saturday and Sunday sees the return of the Plungington Gin Festival at the Plungington Hotel on Lytham Road, Fulwood.

The event, hosted by Plau Gin and Beer House returns for its third outing, and with over 100 different gins on offer withing a Victorian walled garden, it sounds idyllic.

The are over 100 gins to choose from

New for Sunday is a family fun day, which promises kids entertainment, activities, music and nibbles.

An Outdoor Kitchen will be serving up locally sourced burgers, kebabs and vegan friendly Mediterranean stew, while a bandstand and DJ will keep the party atmosphere going throughout the day.

As for the gin itself, you can expect a great mix of your old favourites, the fruity numbers, the herbaceous and the down right different. We had a little look at what's on offer, and these caught our eye:

Ampersand Strawberry Gin (37.5%)

You'll be spoiled for choice

A versatile gin sourced from the south of Spain.

Bakewell Gin (40%)

Made in a small copper pot still using traditional methods and infused with just six botanicals.

Bertha's Revenge Irish Milk Gin (42%)

Named after Bertha, a Droimeann cow from Kerry said to have been the oldest in the world when she died aged 48 in 1993.

Chesterfield Lemon Sherbert Gin (40%)

A zesty and sweet tipple with a base of Chesterfield Dry Gin

Duck and Crutch Gin (45%)

All the way from a tiny shed in Kensington, with flavours of Darjeeling Tea, walnut and bourbon vanilla pod.

Eden Mill Golf Gin (42%)

Dressed in a green jacket reminiscent of the Masters Champions

Ginsmiths Marshmellow (40%)

Unique dry gin with a sweetness of marshmallow root.

Goosnargh Gin Chapter 4 (45%)

Keeping it local with this collaboration with the Forest of Bowland.

Orange Sherbert Gin (37.5%)

Refreshingly zingy with real sherbert added to give that retro fizz.

Moonshot (46.6%)

Made with botanicals that have been sent into space. Really.

True North Spiced Fig and Victoria Plum Gin (40%)

Emulating warming winter scents and flavours