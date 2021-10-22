Lancashire Mind

Mental Health charity Lancashire Mind are hoping Fylde Coast business will chip in for the final sponsorship packages of their flagship fundraising event Mental Elf.

The event is the charity’s biggest fundraising event of the year and this year will see an in-person event as well as a virtual one. Aiming to collectively travel the 4042km from Rivington Pike to the North Pole, Lancashire Mind are asking supporters to choose their own distance challenges or take part in the charity’s 5K Fun Run on Sunday December 5 at Witton Park in Blackburn. As well as the race itself, where people are encouraged to come dressed as elves, there will be lots of entertainment and a marketplace where you can grab some Christmas presents. Emma Bateson, Fundraising Lead at Lancashire Mind, said: “Lancashire businesses are a key part of Mental Elf.

"They have always stepped up and partnered with us for this, our biggest event of the year, and we couldn’t do it without them. “It’s a great opportunity for Lancashire companies to promote their businesses and also show their commitment to the mental wellbeing of all in Lancashire. We know that the mental health effects of the pandemic will continue to manifest within our communities for a long time to come so it’s important that we’re able to continue to deliver our services to the people of Lancashire. But we simply cannot do that without the support of the communities and businesses we serve.”

Any business that would like further information should contact [email protected] or visit https://bit.ly/mentalelfbusiness21 Kindness Counts UK

Kindness Counts UK is a new Thornton Cleveleys based charity aiming to raise bullying awareness and provide anti bullying resources to local schools. The charity was the brainchild of Michelle Atherton and was formed just before lockdown last year.

Now they are running a series of fundraising events including a Christmas Draw, a street collection in Cleveleys and an awareness stall at Baines School Christmas Fair on December 10. Collection boxes are available for shops too. Michelle said: "We have amazingly made great strides over the last year with several local schools already on board including Millfield, Baines, Manor Beach and Northfold Schools - all of which have been supplied with 'Buddy' Benches. Some have also received sports equipment, Lego therapy - which includes teacher training courses and even school uniforms for those in need. For more information visit www.facebook.com/groups/KindnessCountsUK or www.kindnesscountsuk.orgChristians Against Poverty

Fleetwood man Freddie Moyle is an intern at Christians Against Poverty and has been challenged to raise £3,000 for CAP. Between now and August next year he will be doing several fundraising efforts to reach his target. The first is to challenge himself to run a five minute mile.

Christians Against Poverty (CAP) provides free debt help and local community groups across the UK. The free services, run with local churches, provide practical and emotional support and show people that there is always hope. To find out more or to donate visit ps://capuk.org/get-involved/donate...Lytham Christmas Lights

Organisers behind Lytham’s Christmas Lights switch-on are appealing to the public to help them raise £15,000 to ensure the event makes its comeback in style.