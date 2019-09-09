The City of Preston 10k 2019: Timings, route and parking - here's everything you need to know

Have your say

Hundreds of runners are expected for the ever popular City of Preston 10k which is set to return later this month.

The annual race through the heart of the city is ideal for runners of all ages and abilities.

So whether you have been training for months, or you're only just dusting off your running shoes, here's everything you need to know about the event.

When is this year's City of Preston 10k and what time will it start?

The City of Preston 10K returns on Sunday, September 29 2019 and will start at 9.30am.

Where will the start of the 2019 race be?

As in previous years the race will start and end in the Flag Market in the centre of Preston.

What will be the 2019 route through Preston?

The official route is yet to be confirmed, however, organisers believe that the 2019 running route will be similar to that of 2018.

Last year's route took runners through the city centre, passing the Market Hall, Harris Museum & Gallery and Avenham Park.

Will all runners receive a medal?

Runners taking part in the event will receive a medal, technical t-shirt and an official chip time.

Will water be available on the route?

Don't worry, organisers have confirmed that water will be supplied at the middle and end of the race.

Where is the best place to park on the day?

Organisers are advising runners to park at Preston Bus Station car park, which is next to Preston's Guild Hall only a two minute walk from the event start.

Will there be road closures during the event?

Road closure are yet to be confirmed. We'll update with the latest information as we receive it.

Where can I sign up and how much does it cost?

Standard entry (over 15) with chip time is £23, club runners (over 15) with chip time is £21 and UCLan students (over 15) can race for £12.

You can sign up here