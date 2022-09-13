News you can trust since 1886
Go pumpkin picking in Lancashire

The best pumpkin picking patches in Lancashire: Here are 7 cracking spots to take your little ones to as Halloween fast approaches

Halloween is only a little over a month away and you know what that means … pumpkins!

By Jon Peake
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 4:53 pm
Updated Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 4:54 pm

There’s nothing youngsters enjoy more than picking their own pumpkin and carving a spooky face into it for Halloween.

With that in mind, here are 7 of the best pumpkin picking patches in Lancashire.

1. Bowland Wild Boar Park

At Bowland Wild Boar Park, in Chipping, Preston, you can pick your own pumpkin and then carve it into a work of art at one of the Family Pumpkin Carving sessions. Dates: 23rd - 31st October. Telephone 01995 61075

Photo: FB

2. Ridgeway Farm

At Ridgeway Farm, Peel Road, Blackpool, get ready for the annual Ridgeway Farm Pumpkin Festival. Perfect for getting in the mood for Halloween. Dates: 16th & 17th October and 23rd - 31st October. Telephone 07720 644700

Photo: Wirestock Creators - stock.adobe

3. Mrs Dowson's Farm Park

At Mrs Dowson's Farm Park, Hawkshaw Farm, Longsight Road, Clayton-le-Dale, you can choose from 12 different pumpkin types, as well as meeting live scarecrow actors. Dates: 16th & 17th October and 23rd-31st October. Telephone 01254 812407

Photo: site

4. Windmill Animal Farm

At Windmill Animal Farm, Fish Lane, Burscough, Farmer Chris has planted more than 20,000 pumpkins ready to be picked this October. Dates: 9th - 31st October. Telephone 01704 892282

Photo: Cavan - stock.adobe.com

