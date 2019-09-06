The 15 unique historic buildings, churches and venues across Preston open to the public for free this month

The volunteer run event is a once-a-year opportunity to explore some of the area's unique historic buildings, many of which are usually restricted or charge for entry. This year's event is taking place from Friday 13 to Sunday 22 September. Here are the venues which will be open to the public in Preston. Pre-booking is required for some of the tours and early booking is recommended to avoid disappointment. Further details about each venue can also be found on the Heritage Open Days website www.heritageopendays.org.uk

1. Preston Masonic Hall Ashlar House, 2 Saul Street, Preston, Lancashire, PR1 2QU | Discover the history and role of masons in Preston.

2. Preston Playhouse Market Street West, Preston, Lancashire, PR1 2HB | This includes a guided tour of the theatre, including backstage and technical areas and see a stage set under construction.

3. Preston Railway Station Fishergate, Preston, Lancashire, PR1 8AP | Take the tour of this historic station at the heart of the north-west's railway lines.

4. Preston Town Hall Lancaster Road, Preston, Lancashire, PR1 2RL | Visit the Council Chamber at the heart of the Town Hall and discover how local decisions are made there.

