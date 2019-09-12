Take Five Things You Must Do Next Week

Don’t miss these events!

Beginners Boxing Camp, Warrior’s Gym, Preston, Monday, September 16

This is a non-contact training camp for beginners - male and female - to develop their boxing skills alongside experienced and trained coaches who will help out with all phases of the sport. The camp runs Mondays and Wednesdays, 7.30-8.30pm, for four weeks and costs £30. Booking is required, online only via www.warriorgym-preston.co.uk.

Heritage Open Day: National Football Museum Research Centre, Deepdale Stadium, Preston, Tuesday,September 17

Ever wondered what it was like to work with the most extensive collection of football memorabilia in the country? Join the National Football Museum’s archive at Deepdale (the home of Preston North End Football Club) for a rare glimpse of life behind the scenes in their collection stores. Part of Heritage Open Days 2019, you will also get the chance to handle a selection of original resources from the archive. Tours begin at 11.30am and 12.30pm and are free of charge but places are limited. Book online at www.eventbrite.co.uk.

Clay Workshop, Fired 4 U, Walton-le-Dale, Wednesday, September 18

Get ready for Halloween with this clay workshop where you will learn how to create an autumn themed candle holder. No experience is necessary as experts will be on hand to guide you step by step. The workshop is £30 per person including a second visit to paint your creation. Call 01772 203060 to book.

Classic Album Night 12, The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston, Thursday, September 19

Each month at The Continental you can experience a different classic vinyl LP, played as it was meant to be heard with equipment from some of the world’s leading manufacturers. September’s featured album is ‘Tubular Bells’ by Mike Oldfield which will be played through a high-end audio system provided by Richer Sounds. You’re also welcome to take along your own records too. Entry from 8pm is free, find out more at www.newcontinental.net.

All Hands on Deck, Hesketh Bank Community Centre, Friday, September 20

‘All Hands on Deck’ is a tale of two wrens and their look back at the Women’s Royal Navy Service in World War II. Performed by the award-winning theatre group, Mikron Theatre Company, it pays tribute to all those women who pushed the door to opportunity firmly open. Tickets start at £11 on 07766 367550 or via chair@heskethbankcommunitycentre.org.uk.