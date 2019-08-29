Take Five Things You Must Do Next Week

Don’t miss these events!

Stepping Out, Chorley Little Theatre, opens Monday, September 2 until Saturday, September 7

CADOS present Stepping Out, a comedy about eight people from different backgrounds who end up attending weekly tap dance classes in their local church hall. As the weeks pass, they develop skill and co-ordination while new friendships are formed. Tickets start at £8, see www.chorleylittletheatre.com.

Ribble Ride Out, Ribble Cycles, Walton Summit Centre, Tuesday, September 3

Each Tuesday evening, three groups of riders leave the Ribble Cycles showroom at Walton Summit for a free Ribble Ride Out. Groups are suitable for those looking for anything from a leisurely pedal to a fast-paced challenging ride. Riders of all ages and experience are welcome and each group will be led by ride leaders from Ribble Cycles. Helmets are essential. Find more details at www.ribblecycles.co.uk or www.facebook.com/RibbleCycles.

Beginners Yoga Course, Cat & Cow Studio, Tarleton, Wednesday, September 4

If you’re looking to improve your fitness and wellbeing, reduce stiffness and aches, become more flexible and de-stress then this could be the course for you. Lasting six weeks these classes are friendly and reassuring and will remove all your worries about starting a new yoga course. Contact them via www.facebook.com/catandcowstudio.

Bat Walk, Brockholes Nature Reserve, Samlesbury, Friday, September 6

One of their most popular events of the year, Brockholes have added an adults only evening for 2019.Setting off at 7pm the night will start with an introduction to these fascinating creatures and the equipment you will be using to detect them before heading out on the reserve for a walk to see if the bats are out and about. Dress for the weather with sturdy boots and a torch and meet outside the Welcome Centre on the floating Visitor Village. Tickets (over 16s only) cost £7 per person and include parking and a hot drink and biscuits. Book via www.brockholes.org.

Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, Grand Theatre, Blackpool, Friday, September 6

BGT star and writer for Jimmy Carr and Sean Lock, Roger Monkhouse will be having you laughing out loud next week. A highly original and quirky performer, his trademark stage-prowling style and curious manner have established him as one of the hottest names on the comedy circuit. Tickets are £18 on 01253 290190 or via www.lolcomedyclubs.co.uk.