Take Five Things You Must Do Next Week

Don’t miss these events!

Bubble & Bounce, Guy’s Thatched Hamlet, Bilsborrow, until August 26

There’s a field full of fun just waiting for the kids to run off some steam. With over 20 giant inflatables, they can bounce, squeeze, crawl and slide though every shape and size imaginable. There’s also kiddies rides, ball pools, soft play, slides, ice cream a barbecue and much more to keep them busy. Full details at www.guysthatchedhamlet.co.uk.

The Tiger Who Came to Tea, The Atkinson, Southport, Tuesday, August 20

The doorbell rings just as Sophie and her mummy are sitting down to tea. Who could it possibly be? What they certainly don’t expect to see at the door is a big, stripy tiger! Join the tea-guzzling tiger in this delightful family show, packed with oodles of magic, sing-a-long songs and clumsy chaos.

Book online at www.theatkinson.co.uk.

Adult’s Pottery Painting Workshop, Fired 4 U, Walton le Dale, Wednesday, Aug 21

Take some time out for you next week, have fun, unwind and learn something new. You can either have a go at poppy painting with step-by-step instructions or just make your own creation from pottery painting, copper enamelling or decoupage. The poppy painting is £25 per person or you can pay £4.50 for your paints/glazing/firing of the pottery and the use of the craft bits, plus the cost of the piece(s) you decorate. Items are ready to collect the same day the following week. All places must be pre booked via 01772 203060, see www.fired4u.co.uk for more.

Read to a Dog, Longton Library, Friday, August 23

If you like to pamper a pooch, head to Longton Library next week, meet Bella the dog and read her a story. Not only fun and interactive, this session will encourage reluctant readers to gain confidence and self esteem reading out loud. Free to attend, booking is required via www.eventbrite.co.uk or on 0300 123 6703. The library is on Liverpool Old Road, Longton and the session take place 2-2.30pm. Primary school children welcome, but must be accompanied by an adult.

GlastonFerret 2019, The Ferret, 55 Fylde Road, Preston, Friday, August 23 until Monday, August 26

The Ferret’s legendary event is back for another year, bigger and better than ever. With real grass inside the venue and more than 50 bands, acts, DJs or entertainment, this will be one solid weekend of proper festival. Tickets required, £10 per day or £15 for the weekend. Book online at www.skiddle.com.