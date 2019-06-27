Take Five Things You Must Do Next Week

Don’t miss these events!

Harvey Stansfield Organ Recital, St. Mary’s, Clitheroe, Tuesday, July 2

Harvey currently holds the position of Harold Thornber Organ Scholar at Blackburn Cathedral whilst continuing his studies at the Junior Royal Northern College of Music. He has been part of many choir tours including Westminster Abbey and York Minster and in 2017 was the organist for a tour to Rome. Taking place at 1pm, entry is free, donations appreciated.

Spooky Men’s Chorale, The Grand, Clitheroe, Wednesday, July 3

The Spooky Men’s Chorale are the gift that keeps on giving… as thunderous as a herd of wildebeest, as sly as a wagonload of Spike Milligans and as sonorous as a cloister of monks! And if that’s intrigued you, head to www.thegrandvenue.co.uk to book or for more details. Tickets cost £22.

Love My Beach, Rossall Point Tower, Fleetwood, Thursday, July 4

The first of a series of four ‘Love My Beach’ events, this is your chance to help care for the incredible coastline around Fleetwood. Meet at the Rossall Point Tower, Outer Promenade, The Esplanade, Fleetwood, FY7 6DN, 10.30am until noon to take part in litter picks and other beach care activities. But if you can’t make it next week, the Love My Beach event will take place each Thursday in July. Call 01995 602125 for more details.

Hoghton Summer Bash, Hoghton Village Hall, Friday, July 5

Raising funds for Hoghton Social and Sports Centre, this musical extravaganza will feature Beggars Belief, Mark Wignall and DJ Ravvy. There will also be a raffle, auction, hot supper and a late bar. Entry is by ticket only, £15, available on 07841 488106 or you can email rowanbarrg2@gmail.com. See www.facebook.com/Hoghtonsocialandsport for more.

Romeo and Juliet, Rufford Old Hall, Friday, July 5

Bringing the tragic story of Romeo and Juliet to Lancashire, audiences will experience a super glam adaptation of Shakespeare’s iconic tale next Friday as Rufford Old Hall welcomes the notorious celebrity families, the Montagues and the Capulets. With the media reporting their every move tensions are running high. There’s only one question on everybody’s lips - will these two families behave? Or will it be another fiery battle at dawn as the fabulous feud continues? Tickets are £15 for adults and £12.50 for children. To book or for more information, visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk.