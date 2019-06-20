Take Five Things You Must Do Next Week

Don’t miss these events!

scRibble, The Continental, South Meadow Lane, Preston, Monday, June 24

scRibble is a friendly Preston based amateur writers’ group that is always open to new faces. Share your ‘scribbles’ - poems, short stories, flash fiction, daft limerick or fantastic new kids’ stories. Everyone’s work will get an enthusiastic reception. Starting at 7.30pm, entry is free. You can find more information at www.

newcontinental.net.

Beach Body Bootcamp, UCLan Sir Tom Finney Sports Centre, Tuesday, June 25

Are you ready to hit the beach? The summer holidays aren’t too far away but you’ve still got time to get beach-body ready. This six week course will have you fit and fab with instructor led sessions, health assessments and nutritional advice to help you achieve your goals. Call 01772 895400 to book your place.

Look & Learn: Calligraphy Talks, Demonstrations and Workshops, Harris Museum, Preston, Wednesday, June 26

Next Wednesday is National Writing Day and to celebrate you can join calligrapher Jean Gray to take a look at the history of illumination - text decorated with gold and silver. This is the first of three events being held at The Harris with Calligraphy Lancashire, looking into the beautiful world of calligraphy. The introductory workshop sessions will give you the chance to try out the basics of different styles of calligraphy and lettering. Book online via www.eventbrite.co.uk, talks are free, workshops £4.

Would you Adam and Eve it!, St Paul’s Church, Longridge, Thursday, June 27

‘Would you Adam and Eve it!’ That’s how the award-winning Searchlight Theatre Company titles its hilarious show heading for Longridge. Its seven-strong team gained rave reviews at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and now aims to wow the town. Tickets are £10 from the church office on 01772 783281 or online at www.searchlighttheatre.org. The production is in association with the Bible Society and is part of the company’s countrywide tour.

Pretend Beatles, The Mill Tavern, Higher Walton, Friday, June 28

Pretend Beatles are the third of five concerts taking place over the summer in the newly refurbished Secret Garden to the rear of The Mill Tavern on Cann Bridge Street. Next Friday’s top Beatles tribute band is a full costume show that’s keeping their timeless music and fun spirit alive. Doors open at 6.30pm and advance tickets are £5 on 01772 437081.