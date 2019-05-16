Take Five Things You Must Do Next Week

Don’t miss these events!

Mark Beaumont, The Dukes, Lancaster, Wednesday, May 22

World Record holder, Mark Beaumont rides into The Dukes this May to relive how he cycled around the world in fewer than 80 days. Mark completed his cycling marathon, inspired by Jules Verne’s classic adventure novel, in 2017, here he will explain how he made the Victorian fiction a two wheeled reality. Having smashed the circumnavigation cycling World Record twice in his career, he now holds this 18,000 mile title in a time of 78 days and 14 hours, averaging 240 miles a day. To book tickets priced from £16, contact The Dukes box office on 01524 598500 or visit www.dukes-lancaster.org.

Princess Ida, Leyland Methodist Church Hall, Wednesday, May 22 until Saturday, May 25

St. Leonard’s Gilbert & Sullivan Group, Penwortham, present their latest production ‘Princess Ida; or, Castle Adamant’. The group (pictured) have recently won four trophies awarded by NODA plus ‘Best overall show (G&S)’ in the North West region. Tickets are £10 (under 12s free) on 01772 612030.

Luck to Loyne Guided Tour, Lancaster Castle, Wednesday, May 22

Lancaster Walks, Talks & Tours offer bespoke guided walks, illustrated talks and themed tours, exploring the rich history of the City of Lancaster and its surroundings. This next tour explores 2000 years of the development of the city from a northern Roman outpost to a city boasting two universities. See www.lancasterwalkstalksandtours.co.uk.

Art for Wellbeing, The Harris Museum, Preston, Thursday, May 23

This six week project is an introduction to using the Creative Space at the Harris. The project will embrace the idea of using art to contribute to improving wellbeing. It will be facilitated by local artist Liam Patterson and he will encourage you to be yourself and do what makes you feel better, at your own pace, in your own style. General art equipment will be provided but you can take your own materials to enable you to do what you want. Call 07533 692446.

Stewart Francis, Guild Hall, Preston, Thursday, May 23

Stewart Francis, the Canadian one-liner king, has announced his farewell comedy tour, aptly named ‘Into The Punset’, and will be coming to Preston Guild Hall next week. Francis has made waves in the comedy industry, making multiple appearances on ‘Mock the Week’, ‘Live at the Apollo’ and ‘QI’. Tickest start at £23 online via www.prestonguildhall.co.uk.