Take Five Things You Must Do Next Week

Don’t miss these events!

Painting for Pleasure Classes, Preston and Garstang, Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays

If you fancy having a go at painting - or feel you would benefit from a refresher course – then look no further than these informative classes. They take place at the Arts Centre in Garstang on Mondays and at St George’s Hall, Preston, on Tuesdays and Fridays. See www.painting-classes-uk.net for more.

Wellbeing Workshop, The Harris, Preston, Monday, November 11

Lancashire Recovery College, part of Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust, offer free courses and support for people on how to live well. Every Monday they are based in the Harris’s Wellbeing Gallery offering two free friendly and interactive wellbeing workshops, 10.30am-12.30pm, and 1.30-3.30pm. Suitable for anyone over 18, booking is required by calling 01772 695365 or you can email Recovery.College@lancashirecare.nhs.uk.

The Body Snatcher, The Dukes, Lancaster, Wednesday, November 13

Inspired by Robert Louis Stevenson’s hair-raising horror story, spooky dystopian thriller The Body Snatcher steals its way onto The Dukes’ stage this November. Merging mystery, morality and music, including live performances of songs by David Bowie and The Clash, and shot through with humour, this entertaining new adaptation from theatre company Thunder Road brings Stevenson’s Burke-and-Hare-inspired tale into the 21st century. Tickets start at £9, book online at www.dukes-lancaster.org or call 01524 598500.

An Evening of Clairvoyance, Samlesbury Hall, Thursday, November 14

Due to the sell-out success of the last five events there will be another demonstration of mediumship, communication of spirit and loved ones in the Great Hall at Samlesbury. Local medium Gordon Walsh will be joined by guest medium Jeanette ‘The Gift’. The evening costs £15 per person including supper. Book online at www.samlesburyhall.co.uk.

Henry Paker, Darwen Library Theatre, Friday, November 15

Star of Comedy Central at the Comedy Store, Josh (BBC3) and co-writer and star of Radio 4’s Small Scenes, Henry’s latest show is a unique mixture of comedy and illustration. Somewhere between a graphic novel, a stand-up show and a fairy tale. Priced from £11, tickets are available via www.darwenlibrarytheatre.com.