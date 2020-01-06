Table tennis, tech and twitching - time to get the brain busy again!

Five things to do today....

Preston Raspberry Jam

This is a regular event for people with an interest in all things Raspberry Pi. Open to all, tonight at UCLan’s Media Factory on Cold Bath Sreet, there’s workshops, demos and discussions. Find out more at www.facebook.com/exafoundation.

Big Fat #Quiz of the Year

Whether you are celebrating 2019 as being a year to remember - or just hoping to forget it - you don’t want to miss out on the Big Fat #Quiz of the Year!

Tonight at Beam & Brycg on Station Road, Bamber Bridge, your Hashtag Quizmaster will be asking questions from the last 365 days of human history giving the unique Big Fat #Quiz spin on art, literature, television, music, geography, politics, science and celebrity.

With great drink deals and amazing prizes this will be an amazing night full of fun and trivia to start the new decade. Find more at www.facebook.com/pg/hashtagquiz.

Preston Society: Birdwatching & Natural History

Preston Society, Birdwatching and Natural History meets Mondays at 7.30pm. Tonight’s subject is ‘Farming and Conservation: A Farmers Perspective’ by Chris Molyneux, at St Mary’s Church, Penwortham. All welcome £3 on the door. Call 07713 975321.

Whist & Dominoes

If your brain cells need some exercise after the festive season, join in with a few games of whist and dominoes, tonight from 7.30pm at Knowle Green Village Hall. It’s just £3 including tea and biscuits. Call 01254 878447 for more details.

Table Tennis

For anyone wanting to have a go, Albany Table Tennis meet every Monday and welcome new members. Pick up a bat and join them 5.45pm-6.45pm at Albany Academy on Bolton Road, Chorley. Call 07814 565721 for more information.

