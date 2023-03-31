Sting, Jimmy Carr and Lionel Richie: Some of the big name celebrities performing in Lancashire in the next few months

Here are some of the acts heading to the county and details of how to get tickets ...

Bez – April

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Join the audience for a personal experience with Bez, the outrageous dancer from Happy Mondays. He'll answer questions and share candid details about his colourful life journey from a Madchester band in the 90s to a politician, eco-warrior, and bee enthusiast. You can book your tickets for this event at Darwen Library Theatre on Friday, April 14, here.

Sting will be performing at the Lytham Festival

Most Popular

Anne-Marie – May

The 2023 Highest Point festival at Lancaster's Williamson Park is set to be a treat for music lovers, with Anne-Marie, Bastille, and Hacienda Classical headlining the event. Taking place from May 11-13, the festival promises an exciting and highly anticipated lineup. Get your tickets here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roger Sanchez and Graeme Park – May

Tickets are now on sale for the upcoming Retro In The Park event in Burnley's Towneley Park, which promises to be a nostalgic trip down memory lane. The legendary DJs, Roger Sanchez and Graeme Park, will be headlining the event on May 27 and May 29, during the May Bank Holiday weekend. Don't miss your chance to see these iconic artists perform live! Tickets available here.

Comedian Jimmy Carr is coming to Blackpool

Jimmy Carr – June

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In June, the Winter Gardens in Blackpool will host Jimmy Carr's Terribly Funny 2.0 tour, featuring an evening of comedy that revolves around "all sorts of terrible things." This performance, scheduled for June 9, is not appropriate for children under the age of 16. You can buy tickets here.

Sting, Lionel Richie and George Ezra – June/July

Lytham Festival has an impressive lineup of artists, including George Ezra, Sting, and Lionel Richie, who will be making a much-awaited comeback after being unable to perform at the 2022 event. The festival will kick off with George Ezra's performance on June 29, followed by Sting on June 30 and Lionel Richie on July 1. Other popular performers such as Motley Crue and Jamiroquai will also be part of the event, which is set to take place from June 28 to July 2, 2023. Tickets for the festival are available here.