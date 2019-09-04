St Annes International Kite Festival 2019: Timings, parking and weekend weather - here's everything you need to know

Have your say

St Annes' re-arranged International Kite Festival is set to take place this weekend.

The eighth annual Kite Festival, was previously postponed in August due to a severe weather warning.

Here's everything you need to know about this weekend's event:

When does this weekend's festival start?

The International Kite Festival in St Annes will begin with an evening fly with fireworks from 7pm on Friday (September 6, 2019).

The main event is set to take place on Saturday (September 7) and Sunday (September 8) from 11am to 5pm

Where does the event take place?

For those that haven't been before, the annual event takes place on St Annes beach.

What will be at the event?

As well as the light up the sky, night fly and fireworks and spectacular two day kite display, there will also be team kite flying to music, solo performances, giant inflatable kites, teddy parachuting, live music stage, children’s funfair, bouncy castles, donkey rides, kite shop, samba band and an art fair.

Are there any other events taking place this weekend?

The weekend will also see a British Land Sailing Mini Yacht Fun Day, held on St Annes' North Beach on Saturday, a regatta complete with a host of water-based features at Fairhaven Lake on Sunday and a display of classic motors hosted by the Blackpool Vehicle Preservation Society on Sunday, all from 10am to 4pm.

What is the weather forecast for the weekend?

According to the Met Office, Saturday morning will see some light showers, quickly becoming dry and bright as the morning progresses.. Temperatures are set to reach highs of 16C by 1pm.

Sunday will be much the same as Saturday, with sunny intervals and light cloud throughout. Temperatures will hit 15C by 1pm.

Where can I park?

Special parking arrangements will be in place - more details here