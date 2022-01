Organisers Universal Ents said around 1,000 people met a Blackpool North train station this weekend - coming from Dublin, Germany and even Hungary - before being taken on a blackout bus tour to a secret location.

That was the Winter Gardens, with groups of 40 taking part in several challenges before the overall winner walked away with £500.

Check out our gallery below for the best of the action.

1. Squid Game Live Photo Sales

2. Squid Game Live Photo Sales

3. Squid Game Live Photo Sales

4. Squid Game Live Photo Sales