Skateboarding fun at Moor Park

Get your skates on for a summer of fun at Moor Park.

Youngsters can sign up for skateboarding lessons at the Preston park, including one tomorrow.

The free skateboarding workshops have returned for the summer, running for six weeks for the summer holidays.

The workshops create an opportunity for young people to learn how to skateboard and hone their skills.

All skateboards and safety gear will be supplied by Northern Rolling. The sessions are suitable for children aged eight and upwards.

The six workshops will take place every Tuesday from 10am to 11.30am, and run until August 27.

Meet at the skatepark at 10am. Sessions are limited to 20 people.

All participants must sign a consent form and under 16s must have a parent or guardian present to sign.

For more information or to check availability, email info@northernrolling.co.uk