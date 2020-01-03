Shake off the boredom with crafts, a panto and....Elvis!

Here's a selection of things to do over the next couple of days

Last Chance Saloon

The Last Chance Saloon Country & Western Club tonight presents Elvis Night at Walmer Bridge Village Hall.

There will be live music from professional Elvis tribute act Ian Coulson and country line-dancing with western singer Lainey West. Plus a best-dressed Elvis contest, raffle, licenced bar and free buffet.

Head to the hall on Gill Lane, PR4 5GN from 6.30pm, tickets cost £5 with anyone dressed in a complete Elvis costume getting free entry. Advance tickets available online from www.skiddle.com. Call 07789 077793 for more details.

Painting for Pleasure Classes

If you fancy having a go at painting - or feel you would benefit from a refresher course – then look no further than these informative classes. They take place at St George’s Hall, Preston, on Tuesdays and Fridays. See www.painting-classes-uk.net.

Calendar Crafts

Make your own 2020 calendar in today’s drop in event at Brockholes. Sessions run 10am-12pm and 1pm-3pm, it costs £2.50 per item on the door and children must be accompanied by an adult. See www.brockholes.org/events for more.

Springfield Fell Walking Club

Shake off the boredom, see the scenery, walk and talk! Springfield Fell Walking Club invite you to join them as they head for Arnside tomorrow. The bus picks up from Blackpool to Preston (£12). Call 01772 728718 for further details.

Preston Grasshoppers 150th Anniversary Pantomime

Just when you thought it was safe to escape the Christmas and New Year jollities, Smoker Productions are launching the 150th Anniversary Pantomime, tonight at Preston Grasshoppers. Expect a night to remember! Book via www.pgrfc.co.uk.

