Rufford Old Hall is looking splendid in autumn colours
One Lancashire stately home is offering visitors plenty to see and do - at the same time as enjoying the season in all its glory.
Rufford Old Hall is currently aglow with autumnal colours, as these pictures by our photographer Neil Cross show.
Tina Cummins enjoying the colours outside Rufford Old Hall
Visitors can tour the magnificent Great Hall and explore where Rufford Old Halls previous inhabitants lived out their daily lives.
General Manager Vicky Blane in a room with a view
Volunteer Charles Crosbie
