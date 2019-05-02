Roll up: The Continental Circus Berlin has arrived in Preston

The Continental Circus Berlin is in Preston for a six-day spectacular as part of a UK tour.

Inside a climate-controlled big top, some of Europe’s top circus talent will be performing acts including high wire walking, motorbike balancing, whirl wind juggling, and a laser man will send laser beams from his fingers.

Continental Circus Berlin at Moor Park, Preston

PICTURE GALLERY: See photos of the circus stars here



A spokesman for the circus said: “In an age where so much entertainment is unreal, made up of special effects, CGI and virtual reality, being pre-recorded, multi-tracked, digitally enhanced or in some other way electronically created, the sheer reality of a live show is a breath of fresh air.”

There will be two performances a day, with the last taking place on Bank Holiday, Monday May 6.

For tickets and further details, visit: www.circusberlin.co.uk