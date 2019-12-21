Reel Cinema: First look inside Chorley's new town centre multiplex

More than 5,000 tickets have been booked for the opening weekend of Chorley’s state-of-the-art cinema complex.

Some 33 years after the town lost its last dedicated multiplex, the old Plaza Cinema, it has welcomed the contemporary six-screen Reel Cinema to the town centre as part of the new Market Walk shopping centre extension. The cinema opened its doors for the first time yesterday afternoon to coincide with the release of Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker, the finale to 42 years of the series. Muhammad Faisal, Head of Operations at Reel Cinemas, said: “We are very excited that it has now all finished. With all the other development on-site it has had some difficulties but everyone has worked very closely, especially the council."

