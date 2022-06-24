More than 50,000 workers across Network Rail, 13 train operators and Transport for London have been on strike this week meaning travel chaos for thousands of people.

Operators in Lancashire, with services including Preston, Blackpool, Lancaster, and Burnley are all taking part in the strikes.

They are: Avanti West Coast, Northern and TransPeninne Express.

The Classic Car Show and Country Market takes place at Hoghton Tower this weekend

Which events are on locally and in the North West on Saturday, June 25?

Blackpool Colour Run, Starr Gate, starting at 11.30am

Armed Forces Day ceremony, War Memorial, Flag Market, Preston, starting at 10.45am

Armed Forces Day at the Spitfire Visitor Centre, Blackpool Airport, starting at 10am

Lytham Club Day starting in Station Road, Lytham, from 10.15am

Clayton-le-Woods Summer Fayre and Dog Show, Manor Road Primary School, starting at 10am

The Proclaimers at Parr Hall, Warrington, starting from 6.45pm

Restricted Forest Clubland Festival, Witton Country Park, Blackburn, starting at 12pm

Alanis Morissette at AO Arena, Mancester, starting at 8pm

In The Night Garden at The Lowry, Salford, starting at 2pm

Summer Indoors 90s Dance Music Day Festival at the Camp & Furnace, Liverpool, starting at 3pm

Services may be disrupted on Sunday following Saturday’s strikes – you can check the train timetables here for Avanti West Coast, here for Northern and here for TransPennine Express.

Events on Sunday, June 26

Armed Forces Day service and parade, North Pier, Blackpool, starting at 10.30am

Armed Forces Day parade, The Clock Tower, Morecambe, starting at 10.30am

Lancaster Pride Parade, Dalton Square, starting at 11am

Classic Car Show and Country Market at Hoghton Tower starting at 10am