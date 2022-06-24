More than 50,000 workers across Network Rail, 13 train operators and Transport for London have been on strike this week meaning travel chaos for thousands of people.
Operators in Lancashire, with services including Preston, Blackpool, Lancaster, and Burnley are all taking part in the strikes.
They are: Avanti West Coast, Northern and TransPeninne Express.
Which events are on locally and in the North West on Saturday, June 25?
Blackpool Colour Run, Starr Gate, starting at 11.30am
Armed Forces Day ceremony, War Memorial, Flag Market, Preston, starting at 10.45am
Armed Forces Day at the Spitfire Visitor Centre, Blackpool Airport, starting at 10am
Lytham Club Day starting in Station Road, Lytham, from 10.15am
Clayton-le-Woods Summer Fayre and Dog Show, Manor Road Primary School, starting at 10am
The Proclaimers at Parr Hall, Warrington, starting from 6.45pm
Restricted Forest Clubland Festival, Witton Country Park, Blackburn, starting at 12pm
Alanis Morissette at AO Arena, Mancester, starting at 8pm
In The Night Garden at The Lowry, Salford, starting at 2pm
Summer Indoors 90s Dance Music Day Festival at the Camp & Furnace, Liverpool, starting at 3pm
Services may be disrupted on Sunday following Saturday’s strikes – you can check the train timetables here for Avanti West Coast, here for Northern and here for TransPennine Express.
Events on Sunday, June 26
Armed Forces Day service and parade, North Pier, Blackpool, starting at 10.30am
Armed Forces Day parade, The Clock Tower, Morecambe, starting at 10.30am
Lancaster Pride Parade, Dalton Square, starting at 11am
Classic Car Show and Country Market at Hoghton Tower starting at 10am
A full emergency timetable is available on the National Rail Enquiries website here.