Rail bosses have banned passengers from wearing jeans and trainers

Passengers have been warned they will have to look smart if they want to travel on a special train to Edinburgh.

Jeans and trainers are “banned” on the Northern Belle, which used to be owned by the Orient Express company and claims to be Britain’s most luxurious train.

Managing director Jeanette Snape said: “This train will not only take passengers to Scotland. It will also transport them back to the golden days of rail travel, when the journey was as important as the destination.

“So we do like people to dress accordingly. Jeans and trainers are definitely frowned upon.”

Hundreds of people turned out to see the seven plush 1930s-style Pullman carriages hauled from Preston by the famous Flying Scotsman locomotive last month.

But a vintage diesel locomotive is expected to haul the Edinburgh trip on Saturday, August 24.

Passengers will be welcomed on board with a glass of champagne before tucking into s three-course brunch during the five-hour journey.

They will then have the option of staying in the city, visiting some of the Festival Fringe events or taking a coach trip to see the Royal Yacht Britannia at Leith.

There will be a champagne reception when they return to the train followed by a slap-up five-course dinner on the way home, cooked by on-board chef Matthew Green.

And just to make the occasion even more magical, the train has its own conjuror and musicians to keep passengers amused.

The train will leave Preston at 7.40am on Saturday and is due back at 9.50pm. It also picks up passengers at Wigan and Lancaster.

Fares start at £260. For further details see www.northernbelle.co.uk or phone 01270 899681.