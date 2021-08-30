Back in the pink: Runners of all ages took part at Moor Park in Preston

Race for Life 2021: 36 pictures as Cancer Research charity runners return to Preston

The Race for Life is Cancer Research UK’s biggest series of fundraising events.

By Iain Lynn
Monday, 30th August 2021, 12:03 pm
Updated Monday, 30th August 2021, 12:10 pm

Taking place across the UK, the events include 3k, 5k and 10k routes for participants to walk, jog or run, as well as the Pretty Muddy obstacle events.

Our photographer was in Moor Park on Sunday to capture the action in all its splendid colour.

1.

Race for Life started more than 25 years ago as a women-only event

Photo Sales

2.

Evie Patton and Joanne Lemon

Photo Sales

3.

Race for Life has grown into a series of hundreds of events across the country

Photo Sales

4.

The event has raised nearly £500 million towards beating cancer over the last quarter of a century

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 9