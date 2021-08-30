Race for Life 2021: 36 pictures as Cancer Research charity runners return to Preston

Taking place across the UK, the events include 3k, 5k and 10k routes for participants to walk, jog or run, as well as the Pretty Muddy obstacle events.
Our photographer was in Moor Park on Sunday to capture the action in all its splendid colour.
1.
Race for Life started more than 25 years ago as a women-only event
2.
Evie Patton and Joanne Lemon
3.
Race for Life has grown into a series of hundreds of events across the country
4.
The event has raised nearly £500 million towards beating cancer over the last quarter of a century