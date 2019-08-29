'Protect yourselves and each other': VisitBlackpool warn public of fraudulent tickets for Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On 2019

Have your say

people should not believe social media accounts claiming to sell tickets to the 2019 Blackpool Illuminations, VisitBlackpool have said.

No one advertising Switch-On tickets online actually have them, the tourist board warned in a security message on Twitter this afternoon.

"They are ALL fake profiles," they wrote, "which we're reporting as we see them".

Golden Circle tickets are reported to have sold out for the event, with more than 20,000 people expected to attend the celebrations in total.

"Don't hand over money or personal information to scammers," the Tweet continued, "Protect yourselves and each other".

The Switch-On will take place tomorrow, with celebrations starting at 4pm.

