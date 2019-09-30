Preston Pride 2019

Preston Pride: Picture special as the city became a riot of colour

It was certainly weather for rainbows at the weekend.

But you'd have found most rainbows in Preston Flag Market at the city's LGBT+ annual celebration got underway.

Preston Pride 2019: Persephone and Guinevere Morewin
Preston Pride 2019: Ashleigh Jenkinson, Kirsty Holcroft and Heather Smith of Preston Roller Girls
Preston Pride 2019: Hysteria
Preston Pride 2019: Ashton Gill
