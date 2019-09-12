Preston Pride 2019: Countdown on for city event

Have your say

The annual Preston Pride event takes place this year on Saturday, September 28 on the Flag Market.

From 10.30am, there will be information stands, stalls and live entertainment from the likes of Dance Syndrome, musicians Smashby, Kim Fox, Miss Laurie, Zha Olu, Brooklyn Sanchez, Roxanne Sanchez and choir Singitbig.

Last year hundreds of people took part in the event, which also saw dancing stormtroopers.

Preston Pride has been run by volunterers since 2012 to ensure the LGBT+ community of Preston and its supporters are recognised, celebrated and supported.

A spokesman said: “By contributing to the internationally recognised Pride movement, Preston Pride takes a positive stance against discrimination, delivering an inclusive event which promotes cohesion and celebrates diversity.”

For more information on the event, visit: www.prestonpride.com