Preston New Year's Eve 2019 celebrations: 7 of the best parties and events to welcome in the New Year

As the end of the decade draws nearer, many of us will be wondering how to usher in 2020.

Fear not, as we've rounded up some of the best events in the Preston area.

From dinner dances to club nights, family fun days and early countdowns, it's all covered here.

New Year's Eve Gala Dinner Dance

(Gibbon Bridge Hotel and Restaurant, Green Ln, Chipping, Preston PR3 2TQ​)

The evening begins with champagne and canapes in front of an open fire followed by dinner, with a resident DJ on hand to entertain you and your fellow party goers as midnight approaches, at which point you'll see in the New Year with a group rendition of Auld Lang Syne and party on until late.

You can even make a break of it and stay the night before (30 December) paying only £150 per couple, inclusive of dinner, bed and breakfast.

For more information and to book tickets, go to the website

7pm - 1am; From £75 per person

Greatest Showman New Year's Event Event

(Charnock Farm, Wigan Rd, Leyland PR25 5DA)

Just a 20-minute drive south from Preston is Charnock Farm, an idyllic wedding venue that also hosts some cracking events. Their NYE party theme this year is The Greatest Showman, one of the most popular musical films of recent years.

Live entertainment and food will all be on offer.

For more information and to book tickets, go to the website

7pm - 3am; £60

Roaring 20s New Year's Eve Party

(1842 Restaurant & Bar, The Corn Exchange, Lune St, Preston PR1 2NN)

As we head into the roaring 20s, 1842 Restaurant & Bar are celebrating the last time such a decade rolled around with this 20s-themed NYE party. There'll be live entertainment (the artists will be announced soon), free bubbly at midnight, and a DJ banging out the tunes until late.

And the best part? It's free entry all evening.

For more information, go to the website

8pm - 2.30am; free entry

Christmas Xplorer Challenge

(Brockholes Nature Reserve, Preston New Rd, Preston PR5 0AG)

If it's more of a family activity you're looking for on NYE, why not give Brockholes' Christmas Xplorer Challenge a go?

The perfect outdoor activity to get the whole family outside in the fresh air post Christmas, there are two challenges available to suit all difficulty levels, and there's no need to book; just rock up to the reserve's floating Visitor Village on 31 December to collect your map pack, which includes a Brockholes pencil and on completion, a certificate, sticker and a sweet treat.

For more information, go to the website

10am - 3pm; £3 per map park

NYE with Connor Banks

(Guild Ale House, 56 Lancaster Rd, Preston PR1 1DD)

If staying up until midnight isn't a viable option for you, you could always pop down to the Guild Ale House for their now traditional early countdown.

There'll be music and song before and after the 6pm countdown, so you can be back in bed at a reasonable time.

For more information, go to the website

4pm - 7pm; free entry

New Year's Eve Buffet

(Garstang Country Hotel and Golf Centre, Bowgreave Dr, Bowgreave, Preston PR3 1YE)

What could be better than starting 2020 with a few rounds of golf? Well, that's exactly what you're able to do at the Garstang Country Hotel and Golf Centre, provided the NYE buffet the night before doesn't leave you with too sore a head.

A tranquil location with far reaching views of the golf course and surrounding countryside, this is a great place to kick-start the new year.

For more information and to book tickets, go to the website

4pm - 1am; £33

New Years Eve Party

(Cann Bridge Ale House, 47 Cann Bridge St, Higher Walton, Preston PR5 4DJ)

The Cann Bridge Ale House is hosting a NYE party again this year, with food plus live music from 9pm from The Helen May Band, which will go on until just after midnight.

Tickets cost £5 per person, and include food.

For more information and to book tickets, go to the website

7pm - 1am; £5