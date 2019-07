At the weekend, the fit and the brave accepted the challenge, set by OzoneFit military style fitness, an were put through their paces in Avenham Park in Preston.

Hero Assault Course, Preston Avenham Park 2019 jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Hero Assault Course, Preston Avenham Park 2019 jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Hero Assault Course, Preston Avenham Park 2019 jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Hero Assault Course, Preston Avenham Park 2019 jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

View more