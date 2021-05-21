Popular food and drink festival returns to Lancashire town

A Taste of Chorley is back this year as a live event on Saturday and Sunday, June 5-6. The event showcases the great local food and drink offer in and around Chorley, celebrating businesses and products that call the borough of Chorley home.

One of the most popular parts of the event is The Great Chorley Bake Off, which returns this year with prizes awarded across three categories of bakers. The prizes are kindly donated by Bees Country Kitchen and The Brinscall Baker.

All entries (which are free) need to be pre-booked and the categories are Professional, Adults 16+ and Under 16s, with the opportunity to show off your skills for baking Chorley cakes, Victoria sponge, chocolate cake, scones, afternoon tea or a centre-piece bread.

One of the food stalls at the last A Taste of Chorley festival. The 2021 event takes place over the weekend of June 5 and 6. Picture: Paul Heyes

The 2021 A Taste of Chorley event will have a demonstration kitchen, food tasting, recipe and healthy eating advice. There will be street food for all tastes around the town centre, a large variety of local alcohol providers and artisans selling produce to take home. The demonstration kitchen will return with local chefs and cooks showing off some simple tasty recipes that everyone can do at home. All this will be throughout the day from 10am to 4pm on both the Saturday and Sunday.

“We have seen lots of people shop local to support businesses during lockdown, events like this will help to encourage people to continue to support the local economy and also enjoy a day out in Chorley town centre as we begin to get back to normal.

The event will be operated in a Covid-secure way and follow the latest government guidelines.

The demonstration kitchen will return to the 2021 A Taste of Chorley event, which takes place over June 5 and 6 this year. Picture: Paul Heyes

For more Bake Off information and to register for your free entry go to skiddle https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Chorley/Chorley-Town-Centre-/The-Great-Chorley-Bake-Off-/35813436/

For more event information and updates please follow the event on Facebook and go to www.checkoutchorley/atasteofchorley